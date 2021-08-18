Children’s bedroom decor for the perfect school year

“Whether for homework, crafting, art projects or computer work, having a designated space where kids can work builds healthy routines, fosters independence and encourages creativity,” Popular Science said.

Apartment Therapy notes that younger children should have desks suited to their proportions. Older children can work with regular-sized desks.

“The ideal situation is a desk that’s on the smaller side but still provides ample space for coloring and working, as well as room for holding their supplies and other fun trinkets. Even if they outgrow this piece in a year or two, it’s worth some investment into a proper work area for their development. Luckily, many desks on the market cater to all of these needs and more. Plus, you can find solutions at a variety of price points,” Apartment Therapy said.