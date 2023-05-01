X

Netflix hit 'Black Mirror' releases season 6 trailer

Life
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
The sci-fi anthology series is returning in June

After a four year hiatus, “Black Mirror” is back, and, according to show creators, it’s the most unpredictable season yet.

“I’ve always felt that “Black Mirror” should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” said Charlie Brooker, writer, creator and executive producer of the show to Tudum.

Season 6 comes after a long hiatus, leaving Mirror fans wondering if 2019′s season 5 would be the show’s last. Brooker explained that the point of the upcoming season is to be different in every episode — to keep things “fresh” and “challenging.”

“The stories are all still tonally ‘Black Mirror’ through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before,” he said.

A star-studded cast will take part in the return of the dark drama.

“Bringing it all to life we’ve got an incredible roster of disgustingly skillful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist,” Brooker said.

Fans can expect to see Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Annie Murphy, Monica Dolan, David Shields, Clara Rugaard, Himesh Patel, along with many others well known in the mirror universe.

“Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar ‘Black Mirror’ tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do,” Brooker explained.

