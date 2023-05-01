Netflix hit ‘Black Mirror’ releases season 6 trailer

A star-studded cast will take part in the return of the dark drama.

“Bringing it all to life we’ve got an incredible roster of disgustingly skillful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist,” Brooker said.

Fans can expect to see Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Annie Murphy, Monica Dolan, David Shields, Clara Rugaard, Himesh Patel, along with many others well known in the mirror universe.

“Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar ‘Black Mirror’ tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do,” Brooker explained.