10 must-watch movies, docs and series coming to streaming this month

“Beef”

What happens after a road rage incident between two strangers? A chance encounter unravels lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

Hulu

“Pretty Baby”

Ever wonder what it was like for teen supermodel and actress Brook Shields? In this in-depth documentary, you’ll find out disturbing facts about Shields’ career journey.

“Clock”

“Clock” is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family and society pressure her to have children.

Apple TV

“Tetris”

“Tetris” tells the crazy real-life story behind the game that introduced the world to hand-held gaming. The straightforward task of licensing a game turns topsy-turvy as Henk Rogers travels behind the Iron Curtain at the height of Cold War tensions.

“Sharper”

If cutting-edge thrillers are right up your alley, “Sharper” should be at the top of your list. Set in a neo-noir New York City, it’s a tale of ruthless behavior, manipulation and high-stakes power struggles.

Prime

“Citadel”

The titular Citadel is an independent global spy agency — until it was destroyed by a new syndicate, Manticore. Two agents, played by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have their memories wiped before escaping into the night. Eight years later, they must fight to prevent a new world order.

“The Power”

Naomi Alderman’s best-selling novel comes to life as teenage girls around the world develop strange electrical powers.

Disney+

“Peter Pan & Wendy”

This fantasy adventure film is a live-action retelling of Disney’s 1953 animated film, “Peter Pan.”

“The Crossover”

The story of twin brothers who come of age on and off the court as their former pro-baller father adjusts to life off the court and their mother begins to pursue her own dreams.