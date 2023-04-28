Louisiana teenager accepted by 180 colleges, awarded $9 million in scholarships

New Orleans high schooler Dennis Maliq Barnes, who goes by Maliq, has received acceptance letters from 180 colleges and universities — along with more than $9 million in scholarship offers.
Credit: Courtesy of International High School of New Orleans
The International High School of New Orleans student started his college applications last fall with the help of his guidance counselor. While he’s currently a senior, Barnes is only 16 years old and completed the 10th and 11th grades early through accelerated studies.
“One thing I would definitely encourage is to take your academics seriously. Make it a priority,” the young man told Good Morning America.
CNN reported that Barnes has a 4.98 GPA and has already taken college courses while in high school, something his guidance counselor, Denise James, worked hard to make available him.
“She’s been essential and opened up a lot of opportunities not only for me, but a lot of the seniors at International High School, and I really do appreciate her for that,” Barnes said.
“He is humble, a goal-setter, a positive thinker, and his words of encouragement towards his peers are rewarding,” James said of Barnes.
In addition to his academic achievements, the National Honor Society student plays basketball and participates in track and field. He hopes to study computer science while in college, then attend law school.
“One thing about me, I know my dreams, I know my aspirations, and I know where I want to be long-term,” Barnes explained. “I know that the work that I’m putting in now it’s going to make it easier for me down the line. I’m thinking long-term.”
