Nursing student saves a life before catching flight at JFK

“It was the first time I felt like a real nurse. I didn’t think; I just knew what to do and concentrated on the patient. I wasn’t even aware people were watching until after EMS arrived,” Davies said.

Davies has been around the doctor’s office almost all her life. Her father is a doctor and Davies even worked as a medical assistant in his office before starting nursing school.

“Natalie exemplifies what it means to be a SHU nursing student. She put into practice what she has learned over the last four years and didn’t hesitate to share her knowledge and skills in an unexpected situation,” Heather Ferrillo, Sacred Heart’s undergraduate nursing program chair, told Scrubs.