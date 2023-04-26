X

Mattel introduces latest Barbie with Down syndrome

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

On Tuesday, Mattel announced its first-ever Barbie doll with Down syndrome.

Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society to create a doll that represents a person with Down syndrome properly.

“This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation,” said Kandi Pickard, NDSS president and CEO in a statement.

“As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie plays an important role in a child’s early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel.

When kids play with dolls, they develop empathy and social skills that may help them to better understand and empower themselves and the world around them – which is why we are so proud to partner with the National Down Syndrome Society to introduce the first #Barbie doll with Down syndrome. 💕 "This means so much for our community," says Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of @ndssorg. "We should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion."

“Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves. Doll play outside of a child’s own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world,” McKinght added.

Down syndrome is a condition caused by an extra chromosome. The extra copy affects body and brain development; about 3,000-5,000 children are born worldwide with the chromosome disorder each year.

Mattel understands the importance of representation. They’ve created dolls with 35 skin types, 97 hair textures and 9 body types. The company has also introduced dolls who use wheelchairs, leg braces and prosthetics.

“It was an honor working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down syndrome ... It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating,” said Pickard.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

