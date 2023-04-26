Mattel introduces latest Barbie with Down syndrome

“Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves. Doll play outside of a child’s own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world,” McKinght added.

Down syndrome is a condition caused by an extra chromosome. The extra copy affects body and brain development; about 3,000-5,000 children are born worldwide with the chromosome disorder each year.

Mattel understands the importance of representation. They’ve created dolls with 35 skin types, 97 hair textures and 9 body types. The company has also introduced dolls who use wheelchairs, leg braces and prosthetics.

“It was an honor working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down syndrome ... It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating,” said Pickard.