Little Richard song will introduce ‘Monday Night Football’

“We’re truly excited to have teamed up with ESPN for this project, and are honored to have had the opportunity to work with the music of the King Of Rock N' Roll, Little Richard,” Butcher Brown said in the press release. “We are all big NFL fans so we are eagerly anticipating Monday Night Football’s return, particularly for when our Eagles and Ravens are showcased this season on the franchise.”

Butcher Brown, the press release states, “is five groove merchants from Richmond, VA delivering a heady home-brew of jams and jazz, rhymes and beats—a funky, musical mix that makes one question why great music needs to be labeled as this category or that. The hybrid moniker “jazz/hip-hop” only begins to cover it. Their balance of raw energy and smooth sophistication, edgy improvisation with a generous dose of Southern roots (South coast hip-hop to Southern rock) reveals how equal opportunity they are in employing a wide range of musical styles, and how authentically they’ve absorbed it all.”

The audio single “Rip It Up (Feat. Butcher Brown”) is available on Apple, Amazon, Spotify and other music platforms. Listen here: https://found.ee/ButcherBrownRipItUp

The new song replaces “All My Rowdy Friends” by Williams, as ESPN adjusted its production in reaction to no or limited fans at NFL stadiums during the Covid-19 pandemic.