ESPN drops Hank Williams Jr. from ‘Monday Night Football’ intro

ESPN has not said whether it plans to bring back Williams' song when full crowds presumably return next season, according to Sports Business Journal.

Richard’s estate, along with his old label, Concord Records, have teamed up with the Virginia-based band Butcher Brown to record the opening.

The plan is to have the majority Black band perform the instrumentals in a mash-up with Richard’s vocals, reports said.

The choice of Little Richard is notable given the country’s changing attitudes about racial equality. Some of the biggest and most influential names in corporate America, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, have expressed an urgent commitment to ending systemic racism in America.

The recent groundswell of support for Black Lives Matter is also an astonishing about-face from three years ago, when the league blackballed quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem as a silent protest against police brutality.

But ESPN has not offered any of these as reasons for its decision, despite a handful of Williams' songs that do glorify the Confederacy, whose flags and monuments have become key targets during recent racial protests around the country.

Those song titles include “If the South Woulda Won” and “If Heaven Ain’t a Lot Like Dixie.”

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro has long been effective at steering the network clear of controversies and has built a brand culture that strictly adheres to sports topics, reports say.

This is why some observers said the decision by the front office to remove Williams was most likely hitched to empty stadiums and the pandemic so that it would not appear political.