Lil Wayne says he can’t remember his own songs anymore due to memory loss

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago
‘When you’re an artist — a real artist like myself, I was born this way’

Lil Wayne — fresh off his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” — recently talked to Rolling Stone, discussing his future in music, wanting to play the Super Bowl and his memory loss.

“I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse. I believe that (God) blessed me with this amazing mind but would not give (me) an amazing memory to remember this amazing s---,” he explained.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper said he couldn’t differentiate his “Carter I-IV” albums, including the hits records that contributed to his rise to fame in the early 2000s. For Wayne, the early years hold “no significance.”

In a 2013 interview, the “A Milli” rapper shared his ongoing battle with epilepsy, which he says causes recurring seizures.

“No warning, no nothing, I don’t feel sick. I get headaches really bad. And the headaches? I didn’t get no headaches or nothing,” he told MTV News.

Wayne says he doesn’t remember when he has a seizure and is usually notified after the fact by those around him. Recalling moments when he would “go to sleep and wake up in the hospital.”

According to Rolling Stone, Wayne just finished his latest album, called “ColleGroove 2,″ which is a sequel to his 2016 collaboration with rapper 2 Chainz. For now, there’s no release date, but Wayne plans to drop a special vinyl to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the “Carter III” album on June 15.

Despite his memory problems, Wayne doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

“When you’re an artist, a real artist like myself, I was born this way. So I don’t think that real true artists and pioneers never retire. They died doing this,” he said.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

