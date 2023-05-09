Is Jermaine Dupri and Diddy’s Verzuz Battle moving to New York?

While Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have yet to officially announce the venue or date for the event, Dupri previously confirmed to Ebony Magazine back in February that the event would be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“We going into this Verzuz, me and Puff, I’m the underdog; a dangerous underdog too,” he told the magazine. “And I say danger because people don’t really know my records. We know all Puff’s songs, he don’t have no hidden records that I’m like, oh, I didn’t know he did. I got a bunch of records that he don’t even really be thinking about.”