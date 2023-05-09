X

Is Jermaine Dupri and Diddy’s Verzuz Battle moving to New York?

Diddy said it’s happening Labor Day weekend at Madison Square Garden

In the latest chapter of Atlanta-based producer Jermaine Dupri and Diddy’s long planned Verzuz Battle, a video of Diddy claiming that the event will be held in Madison Square Garden during Labor Day weekend is now circulating around the internet. In the video, posted to Busta Rhyme’s social media on Sunday, Diddy said he will be going toe-to-toe with Dupri in the Triller event on Sept. 8 in New York City’s premier venue.

While Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have yet to officially announce the venue or date for the event, Dupri previously confirmed to Ebony Magazine back in February that the event would be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“We going into this Verzuz, me and Puff, I’m the underdog; a dangerous underdog too,” he told the magazine. “And I say danger because people don’t really know my records. We know all Puff’s songs, he don’t have no hidden records that I’m like, oh, I didn’t know he did. I got a bunch of records that he don’t even really be thinking about.”

Dupri and Diddy previously refused to take part in the Verzuz Battle due to a compensation dispute.

“Since we ain’t f---ing with Verzuz no more since they’re f---ing around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy said in an Aug. 2022 Instagram Live. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit.”

Dupri replied, “Let’s do it,” shortly after.

A week before, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller. The Verzuz founders reached a settlement with the promoter in Sept. 2022.

Dupri and Diddy agreed to compete in the Verzuz Battle following the settlement, but it now appears that the two musicians are giving conflicting information concerning a possible venue for the yet-to-be-announced event.

