Is a chunk of the moon now orbiting the Earth?

“If supported by such studies, Kamo’oalewa would be the first near-Earth asteroid to be recognized as a fragment of the Moon; it would be of great interest for cosmochemical study as a sample of ancient lunar material,” the study explained.

“Orbital pathways for a Lunar-Ejecta Origin of the Near-Earth Asteroid Kamo`oalewa”, by researchers Jose Daniel Castro-Cisneros, Renu Malhotra and Aaron J. Rosengren, has yet to be run through the rigorous review process of the scientific community, and the researchers encourage further related studies to corroborate their findings. All the same, the study is already making headlines.