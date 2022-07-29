Blazing ‘fireball’ meteor soars over Texas in viral footage

Maddie of Kyle, Texas noted something similar.

“There was a couple booms in the distance, behind our house,” she said. “It sounded like fireworks.”

Rudy of Cypress, Texas, simply said, “Coolest thing I’ve ever seen.”

The society’s automatic computation placed the fireball’s trajectory just over Austin, Texas — moving away from the coast toward Lubbock.

Some observers noted seeing the meteor break into small fragments before disappearing from view, a phenomenon that the American Meteor Society said is often classified as a special type of fireball.

“A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus as seen in the morning or evening sky,” the society said on their website. “A bolide is a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation.”