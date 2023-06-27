Georgia man gets leg lengthening surgery after being rejected by crush

An Atlanta native is making headlines after getting an unusual cosmetic surgery. Dynzell Sigers, 27, spent $80,000 on a procedure to boost his height after being rejected by a crush for being too short.

Sigers was 5′5″ before undergoing a leg lengthening surgery in Turkey. The former Navy medic had the procedure done in December 2022 and shared his journey with his social media following.

“I was always a very shy and reserved child and was always afraid to be myself for fear of being judged or not accepted,” he explained. “And in my teens, I was once rejected by a girl I had a huge crush on, and although she found me attractive, her reasoning was that I was too short and too young for her.”

Sigers said he was always conscious about his height “before approaching women,” admitting that his journey to getting taller was something he explored for years.

“I’ve looked for many different ways to get taller over the years, but there were never any realistic options. I found out about limb lengthening and booked my appointment right away.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, leg lengthening surgery consists of doctors cutting the femurs in two separate segments; next, they attach a limb lengthening device between the two segments. Limb lengthening can also be done to the arms.

Recovery takes about a year, and patients must learn to walk all over again. Sigers actually went through the procedure twice — at $40,000 per operation — noting that doctors could only achieve 3-4 inches increase each time.

Sigers documents his journey on his TikTok, where he haas more than 19,000 followers. His video have accumulated over one million views.

“Limb lengthening gave me the opportunity to change my life and the way I perceive life as a whole. I have no regrets and decided to share my journey with the world to let other men who feel the same know that there is another option for them,” he told The New York Post.