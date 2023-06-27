X

Georgia man gets leg lengthening surgery after being rejected by crush

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
‘All my life I struggled with viewing myself as a small person and no matter what I did to change it I always felt the same’

An Atlanta native is making headlines after getting an unusual cosmetic surgery. Dynzell Sigers, 27, spent $80,000 on a procedure to boost his height after being rejected by a crush for being too short.

Sigers was 5′5″ before undergoing a leg lengthening surgery in Turkey. The former Navy medic had the procedure done in December 2022 and shared his journey with his social media following.

“I was always a very shy and reserved child and was always afraid to be myself for fear of being judged or not accepted,” he explained. “And in my teens, I was once rejected by a girl I had a huge crush on, and although she found me attractive, her reasoning was that I was too short and too young for her.”

ExploreWhat you should know about plantar fasciitis

Sigers said he was always conscious about his height “before approaching women,” admitting that his journey to getting taller was something he explored for years.

“I’ve looked for many different ways to get taller over the years, but there were never any realistic options. I found out about limb lengthening and booked my appointment right away.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, leg lengthening surgery consists of doctors cutting the femurs in two separate segments; next, they attach a limb lengthening device between the two segments. Limb lengthening can also be done to the arms.

ExploreHypnotherapy is the latest mental health trend

Recovery takes about a year, and patients must learn to walk all over again. Sigers actually went through the procedure twice — at $40,000 per operation — noting that doctors could only achieve 3-4 inches increase each time.

Sigers documents his journey on his TikTok, where he haas more than 19,000 followers. His video have accumulated over one million views.

@mrbrokenbonez

My journey of relearning to walk after breaking all the bones in my legs to get taller @LiveLifeTaller #limblengthening #limblengtheningsurgery #growingtall #growingtaller #growthspurt #gettingtall #gettingtaller #sixfoot

♬ Sum 2 Prove - Lil Baby

“Limb lengthening gave me the opportunity to change my life and the way I perceive life as a whole. I have no regrets and decided to share my journey with the world to let other men who feel the same know that there is another option for them,” he told The New York Post.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

A southwest Georgia jobs deal inflames fight over EV credits6h ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court upholds N.C. ruling that congressional districts violated state law
7m ago

Credit: Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Feds award $25M to ramp up Beltline construction
30m ago

Credit: TNS

Raffensperger will talk to feds in Trump probe
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Raffensperger will talk to feds in Trump probe
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Drag by candlelight: Atlanta church’s Pride celebration overcomes power outage
6h ago
The Latest

Maury Povich launches at-home paternity kits
1h ago
WalletHub’s best and worst states for a summer road trip
21h ago
How to create the perfect at-home summer camp
22h ago
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top