What you should know about plantar fasciitis

Whether you’re heading to the beach or the grocery store, slipping your feet into flip-flops feels like a comfortable time saver during the summer months.

But it can also heighten your chances of getting plantar fasciitis. In fact, the condition is sometimes called “summer foot,” because it’s so often caused by warm weather shoe choices (or going barefoot). According to the National Institute of Health, about two million people in the U.S. have plantar fasciitis.

Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common causes of foot pain. According to the Mayo Clinic, it involves inflammation of a thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of each foot and connects the heel bone to the toes.

During warmer months, plantar fasciitis’s symptoms increase because of the combination of extra walking and activity and the switch to less supportive shoes.

“You can get plantar fasciitis from running off a bus,” Bryan Markinson, a podiatrist at Mount Sinai in New York City, told The Washington Post. “When you land on the front part of your foot, your heel is in the air, and you’re asking the plantar fascia, for a split second, to bear the whole brunt of your body’s weight.”

Here are a few ways to help prevent plantar fasciitis:

Wear cushioned shoes with good arch support

Invest in tension-reducing inserts: heel pads and arch supports

Replace running shoes after 300-500 miles of wear (usually between 4-6 months)

Stretch regularly

If you need immediate relief, experts recommend using the classic technique of R.I.C.E.:

Rest

Ice

Compress

Elevate

Other treatments for fasciitis include physical therapy, night splints, orthotics, walking boot, canes and crutches. In extreme cases, doctors might recommend injections, shock wave therapy, tissue repair or surgery.