Hypnotherapy is the latest mental health trend

The newest trend in wellness — at least on social media — is hypnotherapy.

Hypnotherapy is a state of deep relaxation and focused concentration. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s a type of mind-body medicine. And while the term hypnosis refers to a state of mind, hypnotherapy refers to a therapeutic modality in which hypnosis is used.

According to Primed Mind, hypnotherapy can be useful for individuals seeking to lose weight, improve sleep, overcome phobias and improve performance. It can also help with anxiety and depression.

“I love that the audio sessions are designed using the science of “self-talk,” which means using your own voice to speak to yourself,” explained Elena Mosaner, CEO & Founder of HypnoCloud, to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Every hypnosis session guides listeners to repeat key suggestions in their own voice while being deeply relaxed in the state of hypnosis.”

Hypnosis should not be confused with meditation.

While hypnosis is used in various ways to treat mental health conditions, hot flashes, pain control and even some side effects of cancer treatment, there are some risks associated with the trendy therapy. The Mayo Clinic warns of dizziness, headache, nausea, drowsiness and potential sleep problems.

If you’re thinking about trying hypnotherapy, consult your doctor or a therapist before diving into a state of self-hypnosis. While it can help ease pain, it may also “trigger a strong emotional reaction.”

“Hypnosis isn’t right for everyone. Not all people are able to enter a state of hypnosis fully enough for it to work well. In general, the more quickly and easily people reach a state of relaxation and calm during a session, the more likely it is that they will benefit from hypnosis,” says the Mayo Clinic.