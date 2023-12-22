Family spends $10k on Disney+ gift cards, thinking they were for Disney World

@aofthecoast Do I have a story for you! PLEASE HELP! Note that the purchaser is not familiar with Disney Plus and did not know the difference! Honest mistake. It is not about the funding of the trip. It is about finding someone who can help us transfer the money into the correct gift card so we can make it to Disney! @Disney Parks @Disney+ @Disney #ohno #fail #disney #disneyworld #disneyplus #disneyfail #help ♬ Oh No - Kreepa

Coston, who goes by the user name @aofthecoast, shared that her parents bought the gift cards to save money on tickets and restaurant reservations so the family could “take a much-needed vacation.” The mix-up was only discovered after her parents couldn’t “load the gift cards” to purchase the necessary items for the trip.

“We leave in six days, and the parks are selling out of tickets because it’s Christmas. My mom is distraught, Dad frustrated, and the kids worried we won’t get into Disney,” Coston explained.

The comment section had users divided. One user said, “The card clearly states Disney+,” while others offered a more helpful approach, suggesting they call the number on the back of the cards, adding, “This has happened to someone I know; it’ll be fine.”

Coston provided more details in her follow-up videos:

“My parents are 78. They don’t use streaming services,” she explained. “We’ve got, like, student loans and a mortgage, right? We’re not gonna be able to take our kids to Disney. This is our one shot.”

Just in time for Christmas though, Coston was able to get the issue resolved.

“I am so glad we were able to get it resolved, especially for my parent’s sake. It was also good to hear that my parents are not the only ones who have experienced this,” she told PEOPLE.