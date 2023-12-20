TikTok users praise Southwest Airlines for accommodating plus-sized travelers

Southwest Airlines is trending on TikTok, and it’s not because of funny safety announcement or a passenger fight. This time, the airline is going viral for accommodating its plus-sized passengers.
TikTok users are celebrating Southwest Airlines for creating a safe space for “passengers of size” who can request a complimentary seat depending on their needs. While this has long been a part of the airline’s policy, a recent viral video showed that many were unaware of it.
A TikTok video posted by @kimmystyled — a plus-sized solo traveler and beginner aerialist — showed users how to request Southwest’s customer-of-size accommodation at the airport. The video has received more than 900,000 views already, with users commenting how great and easy the process is and praising the “body acceptance at Southwest.”
How to use @southwestair customer of size policy. Southwest is the only airline that allows you a second seat at no extra cost even if the flight is FULLY booked. You HAVE to use it at the departing gate when you start your journey. If you don’t use it going out you cant use it flying back. Go to the departing gate agent and kindly ask them to use the customer of size policy. I’ve done this a dozen times and never had an issue or been denied. They will print you a new ticket + a second ticket to put down on your free seat. You will also be allowed to pre board! Enter the aircraft, get your seatbelt extender, and grab your seat! I place the ticket in the seat next to me. I always take the window seat. If anyone tries to sit it in I kindly let them know I have two seats booked. To be honest I almost never get approached because no one wants to sit in the middle seat next to a fat person on a plane 🙃. I’ve heard from others sometimes southwest will just put customer of size in your account so anytime you approach the main ticket gate you’ll get both your tickets at once but this hasn’t happened to me yet. I think this has to do with how “visibly fat” you are. Public airplanes are public transportation and should be accessible and comfortable for us all. I applaud @southwestair for being the only airline with a fair and humane way of flying fat passengers with dignity. We shouldn’t have to pay for two seats. Seats should be larger for all people including tall and pregnant passengers. Since airlines got deregulated it’s been an ADA nightmare. Airlines should also allow wheelchairs in the cabin esp power wheelchairs. This is an access issue at the end of the day and discriminatory to fat and disabled customers. #southwest #southwestairlines #customerofsize #customerofsizepolicy #plussize #plussizetravel #traveltips #plussizetraveltok #traveltok♬ original sound - Kimmy
“We’ve had a long-standing policy for more than 30 years designed to meet the seating needs of Customers who require more than one seat and protect the comfort and safety of everyone onboard,” Southwest Airlines notes on its website.
According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), obesity has increased among those aged 20 and older from 10% to 42% — all while airplanes have reduced legroom and seat widths over the past decade.
Here’s how to get a second seat based on Southwest’s policy:
- Purchase two seats in advance and ask for a refund at the ticket counter, or
- Purchase one seat before boarding the plane and approach the ticket counter for another.
“Fat people deserve to travel for pleasure just like everyone else, and we also need to remember that air travel is for work, for family obligations, and for other responsibilities, too,” explained Tigress Osborn, executive director of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance, to CNBC. “Our taxes help support this industry, and we deserve to be accommodated safely and comfortably, with access to accessible seating at all price levels.”
