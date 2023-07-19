Miranda Lambert fan speaks out after singer scolded her for taking a selfie

Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo residency has been thrilling fans in Las Vegas, but at one recent concert, the singer sparked a debate over concert etiquette after scolding a group of fans for taking a selfie during her performance.

During an acoustic rendition of “Tin Man,” audience members took their seats — all except one group of women in the VIP section who were posing for a selfie. Lambert clearly didn’t appreciate the behavior and called them out in a now-viral moment.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a sec. I’m sorry,” Lambert said. “These girls are worried about their selfies and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Adela Calin, one of the girls who was scolded, told Good Morning America that Lambert’s actions reminded her of being “back in school” and being “scolded to sit down.”

“Everybody was having such a great time. We would stand up at times and dance. It was great energy,” Calin said. “But after that happened, it was just, um, it was not the same.”

Lambert’s actions started an online debate over concert etiquette. Even the ladies of “The View” weighed in, with the hosts disagreeing over whether or not Lambert had a point and if she had been a little too harsh.

“If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come,” said Whoopi Goldberg. Co-host Sunny Hostin took a different position, saying she would “take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets.”

So far, Lambert’s team has yet to respond to the concertgoers or address the situation.