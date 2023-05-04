X

Mark Hamill remembers Carrie Fisher before her Hollywood star

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
40 minutes ago
Actor says his ‘Star Wars’ co-star was ‘the perfect person in the perfect role’

“Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher was “the perfect person in the perfect role,” co-star Mark Hamill said ahead of her posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Fisher, who portrayed the rebellious Princess Leia in six “Star Wars” films, is being honored Thursday with a Hollywood star. The ceremony falls on “Star Wars Day,” or May the Fourth.

“She was as far from a damsel in distress as you could get,” Hamill told Variety in an interview published Thursday. “She was in charge of her own rescue. I think that first impression that the audience got really established how they perceived Carrie overall, and she just grew from there.”

Fisher died at age 60 in December 2016, days after she suffered a medical emergency aboard a flight.

Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, starred with Fisher in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, which began in 1977 and concluded in 1983. They both returned for the franchise’s 2010s sequel trilogy, with their characters — who are twins in the films — sharing a sweet reunion in 2017′s “The Last Jedi.”

“It’s hard to think of her in the past tense,” Hamill, 71, said. “There are people that you encounter in life that are so vibrant and make such a profound impact on you, they stay with you forever.

“Had she only done Princess Leia, that would be enough,” he told Variety. “Had she just written one book, that alone would be something that would be enough to satisfy someone who wanted to make a mark on the world. But she did it from every different direction. … She really was just such an original.”

About the Author

Peter Sblendorio
