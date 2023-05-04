Mark Hamill remembers Carrie Fisher before her Hollywood star

Fisher, who portrayed the rebellious Princess Leia in six “Star Wars” films, is being honored Thursday with a Hollywood star. The ceremony falls on “Star Wars Day,” or May the Fourth.

“She was as far from a damsel in distress as you could get,” Hamill told Variety in an interview published Thursday. “She was in charge of her own rescue. I think that first impression that the audience got really established how they perceived Carrie overall, and she just grew from there.”