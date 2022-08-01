Kenan Thompson says ‘SNL’ may end after its 50th season

Longtime “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson recently alluded to a potential end for the iconic sketch comedy show.
“Fifty is a good number to stop at,” Thompson told Charlamagne Tha God on his Comedy Central show, “Hell Of A Week,” after Charlamagne asked out Thompson’s possible exit from the show.
Thompson, who is now 44, first joined the show in 2003 and has stayed through 19 years.
The show is set to reach its 50th season in three years. “SNL” has faced many rumors about its potential end, especially while a new cast is settling in. After the most recent season ended, many of the top stars, including Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, exited the show.
Thompson believes it’s unlikely the show will be able to keep running after Lorne Michaels, who has been executive producer for its entire 47-year run, leaves the show.
“He’s the one that’s had his touch on the whole thing, so if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know, it’s a good opportunity for NBC to save money as well,” said Thompson. “So maybe they might slash the budget, and then at that point, you can’t really do the same kind of show.”
“He’s such a legend that he keeps off those, like, corporate wolves … It’s business,” Thompson went on to say.
“SNL” premiered in 1975, and the show has launched the careers of countless iconic comedy stars.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind thing. It’s the only one. … You know, ‘Live from New York,” Thompson said.
