Kenan Thompson says ‘SNL’ may end after its 50th season

“He’s the one that’s had his touch on the whole thing, so if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know, it’s a good opportunity for NBC to save money as well,” said Thompson. “So maybe they might slash the budget, and then at that point, you can’t really do the same kind of show.”

“He’s such a legend that he keeps off those, like, corporate wolves … It’s business,” Thompson went on to say.

“SNL” premiered in 1975, and the show has launched the careers of countless iconic comedy stars.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind thing. It’s the only one. … You know, ‘Live from New York,” Thompson said.