Grab the popcorn! Here’s everything new to streaming in August

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

From a new series based on the iconic movie “A League of Their Own” to the highly anticipated “I am Groot,” there’s plenty to binge this month.

Here’s what’s to expect on Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, HBOMax and Netflix for August 2022:

Disney+

August 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 302 “Into the Unknown”

August 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – Premiere

August 10

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

I Am Groot – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 303 “The Woman In The Woods”

August 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

August 17

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Premiere – Episode 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 304 “No Drama”

August 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

August 24

Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 305 “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2

August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

August 31

America’s National Parks (S1)

Europe From Above (S2)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)

Andor – 2-Episode Premiere – Episodes 1-2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 306 “Color War”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 3

Prime Video

August 1

Game of Spy (2022)

Go, Diego, Go! (2006)

Cartel Crew (2019)

Lopez (2016)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

1 Buck (2017)

16 To Life (2015)

3000 Miles To Graceland (2001)

5 Star Day (2011)

59 Seconds (2016)

A Dark Place (2019)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Aaron’s Blood (2017)

Absolution (2015)

Acid Horizon (2018)

Already Gone (2019)

Alright Now (2018)

Anguish (2015)

Annapolis (2006)

Any Day (2015)

Assimilate (2019)

Baby Boom (1987)

Backstage (2021)

Backwoods (2020)

Bad Frank (2017)

Bad Therapy (2020)

Basic (2003)

Battle Scars (2020)

Before Midnight (2013)

Big Brother Volcano (2017)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Crossed the Line (2014)

Dating My Mother (2017)

Derek’s Dead (2020)

Disappearance (2019)

Don’t Click (2012)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Eadweard (2015)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Face/Off (1997)

Filth (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

Follow the Prophet (2010)

Fright Night (2011)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

Getting to Know You (2020)

Gonzo (2008)

Goodbye Butterfly (2021)

Grand Cru (2018)

Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)

Hardball (2001)

Here On Out (2019)

He’s Way More Famous Than You (2012)

I Am A Ghost (2014)

I Like Me (2019)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Iceland Is Best (2020)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Impossible Monsters (2019)

International Falls (2019)

I’ve Got Issues (2020)

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)

King Arthur (2004)

King Kong (1976)

King Of Knives (2020)

Kingpin (1996)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Letter from Masanjia (2018)

Line of Descent (2019)

Lost Bayou (2020)

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)

Man from Reno (2015)

McLintock (1963)

Mermaids (1990)

Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)

Never Heard (2018)

New Money (2018)

Obey (2018)

Once (2007)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One and the Same (2021)

Paradox Lost (2021)

Perfect Sisters (2014)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Prophecy (1979)

River’s Edge (1987)

Rockaway (2019)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Ronin (1998)

Safe Inside (2021)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Serpico (1973)

Single White Female (1992)

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Still Today (2020)

Surrogate Valentine (2011)

The Atoning (2017)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The Feels (2018)

The Haunting (1999)

The Hornet’s Nest (2014)

The Killer Elite (1975)

The Machinist (2004)

The Middle of X (2018)

The Missouri Breaks (1976)

The Saint (1997)

The Shootist (1976)

The Wrong Todd (2014)

The Yards (2000)

Thief (1981)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To Tokyo (2018)

Trail of Ashes (2020)

Trickster (2019)

Trigger (2020

Two Ways Home (2019)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black

Woman (2005)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black

Woman – The Play (2005)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Undertow (2004)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Wayne’s World II (1993)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Weepah Way for Now (2015)

White on Rice (2009)

Wild Honey Pie! (2018)

Writer’s Block (2019)

Wuthering Heights (1970)

Yinz (2019)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

August 4

All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022)

August 5

The Outlaws Season 2 (2022)

Thirteen Lives (2022)

Licorice Pizza (2021)

August 10

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

The Lost City (2022)

August 12

A League of Their Own (2022)

Cosmic Love (2022)

August 19

Making the Cut Season 3 (2022)

Todo Por Lucy Season 2 (2021)

August 20

Robocop (2014)

August 26

Samaritan (2022)

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022)

August 31

1900 (1977)

Hulu

August 1

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED)

Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED)

21 (2008)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

American Assassin (2017)

Aqui Entre Nos (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Blast From the Past (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star (2011)

Bugsy (1991)

Cast Away (2000)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Detroit (2017)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

In Time (2011)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Man on Fire (2004)

Men of Honor (2000)

Miles Ahead (2016)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Source Code (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Swimfan (2002)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tower Heist (2011)

Vantage Point (2008)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

August 3

FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere

August 4

CMA Fest

August 5

Prey (2022) (Hulu Original)

August 10

Password: Series Premiere

August 11

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season Premiere (Hulu Original)

August 12

This Fool: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

August 13

FX’s Children of the Underground: Complete Docuseries

August 15

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The China Hustle (2017)

The Hate U Give (2018)

Journey to the West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume I—Extended director’s cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume II—Extended director’s cut (2013)

Red Cliff (2008)

Stage Mother (2020)

What Just Happened (2008)

Whose Streets? (2017)

August 16

Hotties: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)

August 17

On the Count of Three (2022)

August 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

International Falls (2020)

August 23

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B

August 24

Blippi: Complete Season 4

Hostile Territory (2022)

August 25

Mike: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Docuseries Premiere

August 26

FX’s Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere

Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is 10! (2022)

August 30

FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Keep This Between Us: Limited Series Premiere (Freeform)

August 31

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

HBO Max

August 1:

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)

A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)

Amy, 2015 (HBO)

Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)

Belle, 2013 (HBO)

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)

Charlie’s Angels, 2000

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)

Days of Being Wild, 1990

DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022

Enemy, 2014 (HBO)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)

Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Fighting, 2009 (HBO)

From Hell, 2001 (HBO)

Garfield, 2004 (HBO)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version

Gaslight, 1944

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999

Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)

Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)

Laggies, 2014 (HBO)

Late August, Early September, 1998

Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)

Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)

Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Little Women, 1994

Locke, 2013 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)

Mojave, 2015 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)

Original Cast Album: Company, 1970

Out of the Past, 1947

Remember, 2016 (HBO)

Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)

Slow West, 2015 (HBO)

Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Stardust, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go, Season 7C

The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)

The Blood of a Poet, 1932

The Captive, 2014 (HBO)

The Devil’s Backbone, 2001

The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)

The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)

The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)

The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)

The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

The Rover, 2014 (HBO)

The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)

The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)

The Testament of Orpheus, 1960

The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)

Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)

Tusk, 2014 (HBO)

Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)

Whiplash, 2014

August 3:

Belle, 2021

August 4:

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

August 5:

Belfast, 2021 (HBO)

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere(HBO)

August 7:

The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special

August 9:

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)

August 13:

The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 21:

American Sniper, 2014

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 24:

Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 25:

House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version

August 26:

Victor and Valentino, Season 3C

Wolf, 2021 (HBO)

Netflix

August 1

Big Tree City – NETFLIX FAMILY

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

August 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

August 3

Buba – NETFLIX FILM

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ‘99 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t Blame Karma! – NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

August 4

Lady Tamara – NETFLIX SERIES

KAKEGURUI TWIN – NETFLIX ANIME

Super Giant Robot Brothers — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wedding Season — NETFLIX FILM

August 5

Carter – NETFLIX FILM

Darlings – NETFLIX FILM

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

The Sandman — NETFLIX SERIES

Skyfall

August 6

Reclaim – NETFLIX FILM

August 7

Riverdale: Season 6

August 8

Code Name: Emperor – NETFLIX FILM

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Nice Guys

August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heartsong – NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Instant Dream Home — NETFLIX SERIES

Iron Chef Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES

Locke & Key: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

School Tales The Series – NETFLIX SERIES

August 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 12

13: The Musical — NETFLIX FILM

A Model Family – NETFLIX SERIES

Day Shift — NETFLIX FILM

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop — NETFLIX FAMILY

Learn to Swim

August 16

Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts)

August 17

High Heat – NETFLIX SERIES

Junior Baking Show: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

Look Both Ways — NETFLIX FILM

Royalteen – NETFLIX FILM

Unsuspicious – NETFLIX SERIES

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Inside the Mind of a Cat — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tekken: Bloodline — NETFLIX ANIME

August 19

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Echoes — NETFLIX SERIES

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) – NETFLIX SERIES

Glow Up: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Kleo – NETFLIX SERIES

The Next 365 Days — NETFLIX FILM

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar – NETFLIX FILM

August 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

August 24

Lost Ollie — NETFLIX SERIES

Mo — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Selling The OC — NETFLIX SERIES

Under Fire — NETFLIX SERIES

Watch Out, We’re Mad – NETFLIX FILM

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

History 101: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure – NETFLIX ANIME

That’s Amor — NETFLIX FILM

August 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — NETFLIX SERIES

Loving Adults – NETFLIX FILM

Ludik – NETFLIX SERIES

Me Time — NETFLIX FILM

Seoul Vibe – NETFLIX FILM

August 29

Under Her Control – NETFLIX FILM

Mighty Express: Season 7 – NETFLIX FAMILY

August 30

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

August 31

Club América vs Club América – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Family Secrets – NETFLIX SERIES

I Came By – NETFLIX FILM

