Grab the popcorn! Here’s everything new to streaming in August

From a new series based on the iconic movie “A League of Their Own” to the highly anticipated “I am Groot,” there’s plenty to binge this month.
Here’s what’s to expect on Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, HBOMax and Netflix for August 2022:
Disney+
August 3
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
Lightyear
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 302 “Into the Unknown”
August 5
The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
Old Dogs
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – Premiere
August 10
Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
I Am Groot – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 303 “The Woman In The Woods”
August 12
Disney Summer Magic Quest
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride Part II
August 17
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Premiere – Episode 1
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 304 “No Drama”
August 19
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
August 24
Blackish (S8)
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 305 “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2
August 26
Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
August 31
America’s National Parks (S1)
Europe From Above (S2)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
Andor – 2-Episode Premiere – Episodes 1-2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 306 “Color War”
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 3
Prime Video
August 1
Game of Spy (2022)
Go, Diego, Go! (2006)
Cartel Crew (2019)
Lopez (2016)
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
1 Buck (2017)
16 To Life (2015)
3000 Miles To Graceland (2001)
5 Star Day (2011)
59 Seconds (2016)
A Dark Place (2019)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Aaron’s Blood (2017)
Absolution (2015)
Acid Horizon (2018)
Already Gone (2019)
Alright Now (2018)
Anguish (2015)
Annapolis (2006)
Any Day (2015)
Assimilate (2019)
Baby Boom (1987)
Backstage (2021)
Backwoods (2020)
Bad Frank (2017)
Bad Therapy (2020)
Basic (2003)
Battle Scars (2020)
Before Midnight (2013)
Big Brother Volcano (2017)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Clockstoppers (2002)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Crossed the Line (2014)
Dating My Mother (2017)
Derek’s Dead (2020)
Disappearance (2019)
Don’t Click (2012)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Drive Me Crazy (1999)
Eadweard (2015)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
Evil Dead (2013)
Face/Off (1997)
Filth (2014)
Firewalker (1986)
Follow the Prophet (2010)
Fright Night (2011)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)
Getting to Know You (2020)
Gonzo (2008)
Goodbye Butterfly (2021)
Grand Cru (2018)
Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)
Hardball (2001)
Here On Out (2019)
He’s Way More Famous Than You (2012)
I Am A Ghost (2014)
I Like Me (2019)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
Iceland Is Best (2020)
I’m Still Here (2010)
Impossible Monsters (2019)
International Falls (2019)
I’ve Got Issues (2020)
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)
King Arthur (2004)
King Kong (1976)
King Of Knives (2020)
Kingpin (1996)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Letter from Masanjia (2018)
Line of Descent (2019)
Lost Bayou (2020)
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)
Man from Reno (2015)
McLintock (1963)
Mermaids (1990)
Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)
Mr. 3000 (2004)
Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)
Never Heard (2018)
New Money (2018)
Obey (2018)
Once (2007)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One and the Same (2021)
Paradox Lost (2021)
Perfect Sisters (2014)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Prophecy (1979)
River’s Edge (1987)
Rockaway (2019)
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
Ronin (1998)
Safe Inside (2021)
Scary Movie 5 (2013)
Serpico (1973)
Single White Female (1992)
Soldiers of Fortune (2012)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek Generations (1994)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
Still Today (2020)
Surrogate Valentine (2011)
The Atoning (2017)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
The Feels (2018)
The Haunting (1999)
The Hornet’s Nest (2014)
The Killer Elite (1975)
The Machinist (2004)
The Middle of X (2018)
The Missouri Breaks (1976)
The Saint (1997)
The Shootist (1976)
The Wrong Todd (2014)
The Yards (2000)
Thief (1981)
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
To Tokyo (2018)
Trail of Ashes (2020)
Trickster (2019)
Trigger (2020
Two Ways Home (2019)
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black
Woman (2005)
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black
Woman – The Play (2005)
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
Undertow (2004)
Vampires Suck (2010)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Wayne’s World II (1993)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
Weepah Way for Now (2015)
White on Rice (2009)
Wild Honey Pie! (2018)
Writer’s Block (2019)
Wuthering Heights (1970)
Yinz (2019)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
August 4
All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022)
August 5
The Outlaws Season 2 (2022)
Thirteen Lives (2022)
Licorice Pizza (2021)
August 10
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
The Lost City (2022)
August 12
A League of Their Own (2022)
Cosmic Love (2022)
August 19
Making the Cut Season 3 (2022)
Todo Por Lucy Season 2 (2021)
August 20
Robocop (2014)
August 26
Samaritan (2022)
Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022)
August 31
1900 (1977)
Hulu
August 1
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED)
Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED)
Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED)
21 (2008)
Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
American Assassin (2017)
Aqui Entre Nos (2012)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Black Swan (2010)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Blast From the Past (1999)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)
Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star (2011)
Bugsy (1991)
Cast Away (2000)
The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
Dan in Real Life (2007)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Detroit (2017)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Gandhi (1982)
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II (1989)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
I Feel Pretty (2018)
In Time (2011)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
Just Go With It (2011)
Kindergarten Cop (1990)
The Leisure Seeker (2018)
Man on Fire (2004)
Men of Honor (2000)
Miles Ahead (2016)
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
Nurse 3-D (2014)
The Object of My Affection (1998)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
Shame (2011)
Simply Irresistible (1999)
The Sixth Man (1997)
So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
Source Code (2011)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
Surf’s Up (2007)
Swimfan (2002)
Synecdoche, New York (2008)
Tower Heist (2011)
Vantage Point (2008)
Wanderlust (2012)
War Horse (2011)
The Wedding Singer (1998)
What a Girl Wants (2003)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
You’ve Got Mail (1998)
August 3
FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere
August 4
CMA Fest
August 5
Prey (2022) (Hulu Original)
August 10
Password: Series Premiere
August 11
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season Premiere (Hulu Original)
August 12
This Fool: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
August 13
FX’s Children of the Underground: Complete Docuseries
August 15
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The China Hustle (2017)
The Hate U Give (2018)
Journey to the West (2013)
Monsters (2010)
Nymphomaniac Volume I—Extended director’s cut (2013)
Nymphomaniac Volume II—Extended director’s cut (2013)
Red Cliff (2008)
Stage Mother (2020)
What Just Happened (2008)
Whose Streets? (2017)
August 16
Hotties: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)
August 17
On the Count of Three (2022)
August 18
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
International Falls (2020)
August 23
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B
August 24
Blippi: Complete Season 4
Hostile Territory (2022)
August 25
Mike: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Docuseries Premiere
August 26
FX’s Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere
Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is 10! (2022)
August 30
FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)
Keep This Between Us: Limited Series Premiere (Freeform)
August 31
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)
HBO Max
August 1:
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)
A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)
Amy, 2015 (HBO)
Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)
Belle, 2013 (HBO)
Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)
Bug, 2007 (HBO)
Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)
Charlie’s Angels, 2000
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)
Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
Colors, 1988 (HBO)
Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)
Days of Being Wild, 1990
DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022
Enemy, 2014 (HBO)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)
Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)
Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
Fighting, 2009 (HBO)
From Hell, 2001 (HBO)
Garfield, 2004 (HBO)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version
Gaslight, 1944
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999
Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)
Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)
Ivanhoe, 1952
Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)
Laggies, 2014 (HBO)
Late August, Early September, 1998
Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)
Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)
Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
Little Women, 1994
Locke, 2013 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)
Miles Ahead, 2016
Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)
Mojave, 2015 (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Objective, Burma!, 1945
Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)
Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
Out of the Past, 1947
Remember, 2016 (HBO)
Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)
Slow West, 2015 (HBO)
Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)
Source Code, 2011
Stardust, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go, Season 7C
The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)
The Blood of a Poet, 1932
The Captive, 2014 (HBO)
The Devil’s Backbone, 2001
The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)
The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)
The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)
The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)
The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001 (HBO)
The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
The Rover, 2014 (HBO)
The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)
The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)
The Testament of Orpheus, 1960
The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)
Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)
Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)
Tusk, 2014 (HBO)
Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)
Whiplash, 2014
August 3:
Belle, 2021
August 4:
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
August 5:
Belfast, 2021 (HBO)
Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere(HBO)
August 7:
The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special
August 9:
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)
August 13:
The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 21:
American Sniper, 2014
House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)
August 24:
Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 25:
House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version
August 26:
Victor and Valentino, Season 3C
Wolf, 2021 (HBO)
Netflix
August 1
Big Tree City – NETFLIX FAMILY
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She’s Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
August 2
Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
August 3
Buba – NETFLIX FILM
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ‘99 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don’t Blame Karma! – NETFLIX FILM
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
August 4
Lady Tamara – NETFLIX SERIES
KAKEGURUI TWIN – NETFLIX ANIME
Super Giant Robot Brothers — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wedding Season — NETFLIX FILM
August 5
Carter – NETFLIX FILM
Darlings – NETFLIX FILM
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
The Sandman — NETFLIX SERIES
Skyfall
August 6
Reclaim – NETFLIX FILM
August 7
Riverdale: Season 6
August 8
Code Name: Emperor – NETFLIX FILM
Team Zenko Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 9
I Just Killed My Dad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Nice Guys
August 10
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heartsong – NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Instant Dream Home — NETFLIX SERIES
Iron Chef Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES
Locke & Key: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
School Tales The Series – NETFLIX SERIES
August 11
Dope
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 12
13: The Musical — NETFLIX FILM
A Model Family – NETFLIX SERIES
Day Shift — NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
August 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 4
Deepa & Anoop — NETFLIX FAMILY
Learn to Swim
August 16
Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts)
August 17
High Heat – NETFLIX SERIES
Junior Baking Show: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
Look Both Ways — NETFLIX FILM
Royalteen – NETFLIX FILM
Unsuspicious – NETFLIX SERIES
August 18
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Inside the Mind of a Cat — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tekken: Bloodline — NETFLIX ANIME
August 19
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Echoes — NETFLIX SERIES
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) – NETFLIX SERIES
Glow Up: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Kleo – NETFLIX SERIES
The Next 365 Days — NETFLIX FILM
August 20
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar – NETFLIX FILM
August 21
A Cowgirl’s Song
August 23
Chad and JT Go Deep — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
August 24
Lost Ollie — NETFLIX SERIES
Mo — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Selling The OC — NETFLIX SERIES
Under Fire — NETFLIX SERIES
Watch Out, We’re Mad – NETFLIX FILM
August 25
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
History 101: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure – NETFLIX ANIME
That’s Amor — NETFLIX FILM
August 26
Disobedience
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — NETFLIX SERIES
Loving Adults – NETFLIX FILM
Ludik – NETFLIX SERIES
Me Time — NETFLIX FILM
Seoul Vibe – NETFLIX FILM
August 29
Under Her Control – NETFLIX FILM
Mighty Express: Season 7 – NETFLIX FAMILY
August 30
I AM A KILLER: Season 3 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
August 31
Club América vs Club América – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Family Secrets – NETFLIX SERIES
I Came By – NETFLIX FILM
