In ‘Cinderella’ reunion, Brandy and co-stars reflect on power of a Black princess

“My dream when I was a young girl was to be a singer, have my own band and meet Whitney Houston. That was it,” Brandy said during the ABC telecast.

“I had no idea that my destiny would take me to a role [like] Cinderella, [or that I would] be the first woman of color to play her. And then for Whitney Houston to be my Fairy Godmother — you gotta be kidding me.”

As soon as the project was off the ground, Houston and her producing partner, Debra Martin Chase, pursued Brandy for the lead role. In the special, Chase said the filmmakers intentionally took a “diverse” approach to casting — not a “colorblind” one.

“Whitney loved Cinderella,” Chase said. “It was one of the things she was most proud of in her career. She totally understood the value, the importance, the significance of having a Black Cinderella.”

The diverse cast of "Cinderella," from left: Jason Alexander, Paolo Montalban, Brandy Norwood, Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters, Natalie Desselle Reid and Veanne Cox. (Disney+) Credit: TNS

Also groundbreaking was Montalban’s casting as Prince Christopher. While searching for the perfect love interest for Brandy, the filmmakers considered a number of talented candidates, including Wayne Brady, Taye Diggs and Mark Anthony.

But Montalban ultimately landed the part thanks to his angelic voice and “magic” chemistry with Brandy.

“We were like, ‘Oh my God, how interesting to have a Filipino prince with our African American Brandy,” Chase said.

Now accessible to a new generation of viewers on Disney+, “Cinderella” drew an estimated 60 million viewers when it premiered on ABC in 1997, sold a million entertainment units and became the most successful TV movie of its time.

“People were so inspired because it changed people’s lives,” Brandy said during the reunion special. “It’s timeless.”