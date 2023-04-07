Bride goes viral after blacking out at her own wedding

“I remember everything up until around 9:30 p.m. Our party ended around 10 p.m., so I really missed the last 30 minutes. That’s when I don’t remember anything. Apparently I was taking way more shots than I thought I was taking. I literally couldn’t tell you, but all I remember is like being perfectly fine.”

It was after those undisclosed shots that things took a turn for the less than ideal.

“And then I vaguely remember being like, oh sh--, I’m about to be really fu---- up,” she said. “So I don’t know who I was talking to. I don’t know what I was doing in the moment, but I just completely left, ran up to the bridal suite and that’s all I remember. Don’t remember anything after that, besides someone saying they were scared I was gonna have alcohol poisoning.”

At this point in the story, Grimsely believes her drunken wedding photos — now viral on TikTok — came into play.

“So apparently, by the pictures, I go into the bathroom,” she said. “I didn’t even have to throw up. Everyone was trying to make me throw up because they thought I had alcohol poisoning. I don’t really know if I did. I don’t remember throwing up. I just remember wanting to lay down. I just was so tired. We couldn’t do the exit because I had fallen asleep on the toilet.”

The social media influencer is not going to let a little potential alcohol poisoning get in the way of her big day however.

“I just wanted to go to sleep,” she said. “But it was the weirdest thing because it wasn’t like I was getting so drunk all night. It just all hit me at once. I think I took a bunch of shots back to back to back. So I went from being fun, tipsy, having a good time to ‘you’re completely backed out, girl.’ And everyone’s so concerned. They’re like, ‘I would hate myself for the rest of my life.’ And honestly, I would too. If I didn’t remember my whole day, I’d probably hate myself for the rest of my life too. But I was getting our money’s worth of the alcohol. Okay?

“And also, this whole photo shoot happened, and I literally don’t remember it whatsoever. Honestly, when I woke up the next day and I saw these, I was like, ‘okay, I’m not even mad. I did this when I was drunk.’”