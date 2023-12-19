Whether you’ll be bringing your own skates that you keep sharpened or you’ll rent and slowly make your way around the rink, Center Ice Arena offers extended public skate hours for the winter holidays.

It’s indoors but still offers that winter weather vibe, especially if you wear winter scarves and listen to “A Charlie Brown Christmas” music on the way over.

The sessions are mercifully brief — an hour and 45 minutes — but offer plenty of time for the young folks to glide and expend holiday energy.

If any of the kids show promise or extra enthusiasm, consider enrolling them (or yourselves) in the arena’s learn to skate series, available for all levels of skill and experience.

Snow tubing at License to Chill Snow Island

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 20-24, 2-10 p.m. Open Christmas Day. $54.99, evening $29.99, military $27.50, 3 and under free, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, 7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford.

Raucous snw day fun awaits on Blizzard Mountain! No skis are required since hardy grandparents and grandkids will be flopping on tubes to ride 575 feet of artificial snow down an eight-story tall slope.

Kids must be 42″ tall to participate, but smaller folks and timid adults can spend the day at the other attractions, including an ice skating rink and carnival area. This is a fun activity to consider if you find yourselves at loose ends on Christmas afternoon, too.

Georgia Mountain Coaster in Helen

$17 adults, $14 ages 7-12, $10 ages 3-6 for first ride; second ride half price. Georgia Mountain Coaster, 8409 S. Main St., Helen.

The alpine-themed village of Helen is about two hours from Atlanta and recently introduced Georgia’s first alpinthe e coaster. There’s no snow involved, but it does call to mind Winter Olympic bobsledding.

Any kids who ride must be at least 3 years old and 38″ tall. And here’s where you can play a hero to the young relatives by riding along: Drivers must be at least 54″ tall, and if two people ride together, the driver must be over 16.

What a rush! Allow a couple of extra hours to browse the village’s Bavarian architecture, sample local fare, or perhaps visit a vineyard.