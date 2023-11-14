Tube with the family at Buford’s License to Chill Snow Island

Featuring snow tubing, ice skating, amusement rides and more, 2023′s License to Chill Snow Island has a lot to offer.

“Blizzard Mountain is one of North America’s longest snow rides,” according to the event’s website. “Get outdoors and active with adrenaline boosting tubing on the 575-foot-long, eight-story snow slide.”

Children can also challenge their friends at Snowball Alley or head to Frosty’s Ice Rink for some skating. The Snow Island carnival area features bumper cars, a carousel, Ferris wheel and more. When families need a break from the fun, the Glacier Cafe is available for a quick bite to eat.

“Glacier Cafe is a great spot to warm up and grab a quick bite with menu items like cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, and healthy combos for lunch and dinner,” according to the event’s website. “Enjoy hot cocoa, signature cocktails, or your favorite brews while you sit and enjoy the spectacular view from the patio.”

There is also the Glacier Cafe Bakeshop, where guests can snag a cookie, cake pop, s’mores kit or flavored bark. Others looking for a quick snack can also enjoy Jack Frost’s Shark Shack or the Tipsy Snowman, a boozy pitstop stocked with cocktails and hot chocolate.

“Grab your favorite brew and cocktails, or warm-up with a hot chocolate or one of our signature warm concoctions,” according to the event’s website. “Sweet and salty snacks, popcorn, and cotton candy are also available.”

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands offers a Winter Fin Pass for $69.99, offering patrons full access to License to Chill Snow Island all season long.