Tube with the family at Buford’s License to Chill Snow Island

Atlanta Winter Guide
By
17 minutes ago

Buford’s License to Chill Snow Island is now open and offering family-friendly outdoor activities. Located at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, Buford’s local lake is transformed into a winter wonderland every November.

Featuring snow tubing, ice skating, amusement rides and more, 2023′s License to Chill Snow Island has a lot to offer.

“Blizzard Mountain is one of North America’s longest snow rides,” according to the event’s website. “Get outdoors and active with adrenaline boosting tubing on the 575-foot-long, eight-story snow slide.”

ExploreHolly Jolly Jekyll: Enjoy holiday lights at the beach

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and make, buy and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds

SEE: 3 ways to find your ‘Nutcracker’ prince this season

MAKE: Rich’s coconut cake is perfect for any holiday. Here’s the recipe

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

Children can also challenge their friends at Snowball Alley or head to Frosty’s Ice Rink for some skating. The Snow Island carnival area features bumper cars, a carousel, Ferris wheel and more. When families need a break from the fun, the Glacier Cafe is available for a quick bite to eat.

“Glacier Cafe is a great spot to warm up and grab a quick bite with menu items like cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, and healthy combos for lunch and dinner,” according to the event’s website. “Enjoy hot cocoa, signature cocktails, or your favorite brews while you sit and enjoy the spectacular view from the patio.”

There is also the Glacier Cafe Bakeshop, where guests can snag a cookie, cake pop, s’mores kit or flavored bark. Others looking for a quick snack can also enjoy Jack Frost’s Shark Shack or the Tipsy Snowman, a boozy pitstop stocked with cocktails and hot chocolate.

ExploreSave the Horses offers holiday photos for a good cause

“Grab your favorite brew and cocktails, or warm-up with a hot chocolate or one of our signature warm concoctions,” according to the event’s website. “Sweet and salty snacks, popcorn, and cotton candy are also available.”

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands offers a Winter Fin Pass for $69.99, offering patrons full access to License to Chill Snow Island all season long.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Fire destroys historic pre-Civil War era home in Stone Mountain Park20m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Kemp’s political machine emerges as rival to Georgia GOP
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hope for South Downtown perseveres despite impending foreclosures
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hope for South Downtown perseveres despite impending foreclosures
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia gunmaker faces class action over allegedly defective pistols
14h ago
The Latest

Lake Lanier’s 2023 Holiday Boat Light Parade set for Dec. 9
13m ago
It’s not Christmas without Scrooge and ‘A Christmas Carol’
14m ago
Rich’s coconut cake is perfect for any holiday. Here’s the recipe
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top