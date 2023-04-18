Outdoors with a twist: Things to do with grandkids this week

How about getting out on the water for a change? This intro to canoeing event is for newbies and grandparents with young grandkids who may know how to canoe but haven’t done it for a bit.

Make a day out of it with a picnic and plan to traipse around the nature center grounds later. Kids must be 5 and up to canoe.

Georgia Renaissance Festival

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23. Tickets start at $26.95 for ages 13+, $13.95 for ages 6-12, pet admission is $5. and kids 5 and under are free. Georgia Renaissance Festival, 6905 Virlyn B Smith Rd., Fairburn.

Hear ye, hear ye, the Georgia Renaissance Festival is in full swing on weekends through June 4. What better way to get kids hooked on turkey legs and all things Medieval? Be sure to pack plenty of water and sunscreen. You won’t want to miss a bit of the jousting and rides.

And hey, leashed dogs or cats are welcome, too!