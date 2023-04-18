Outdoors with a twist: Things to do with grandkids this week

You’ve probably already taken your grandkids to many popular, traditional outdoor activities from walks at nature centers to craft fairs and zoos.
This week, why not expand your horizons with events and activities that take place in the wonderful metro Atlanta spring weather but are a bit unexpected or offbeat?
Mountain Archery Fest
4 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, April 21; 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, April 22; and 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Shooter passes start at $55 for 14 and under, $75 for 15+, and non-shooter/spectator one-day pass is $15-$25. Kingston Downs, King Gore Springs Rd. SE, Rome.
Take an hour-and-a-half drive to Rome to watch the competitors or participate in this four-day Archery Fest. It combines recreational and competitive archery with food trucks, a backyard bash and cornhole.
Summer Family Canoe Day
10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, April 22. Registration is $25 — $12.50 for CNC members — and includes nature center admission. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Rd., Roswell.
How about getting out on the water for a change? This intro to canoeing event is for newbies and grandparents with young grandkids who may know how to canoe but haven’t done it for a bit.
Make a day out of it with a picnic and plan to traipse around the nature center grounds later. Kids must be 5 and up to canoe.
Georgia Renaissance Festival
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23. Tickets start at $26.95 for ages 13+, $13.95 for ages 6-12, pet admission is $5. and kids 5 and under are free. Georgia Renaissance Festival, 6905 Virlyn B Smith Rd., Fairburn.
Hear ye, hear ye, the Georgia Renaissance Festival is in full swing on weekends through June 4. What better way to get kids hooked on turkey legs and all things Medieval? Be sure to pack plenty of water and sunscreen. You won’t want to miss a bit of the jousting and rides.
And hey, leashed dogs or cats are welcome, too!
