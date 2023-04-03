Little Big Town, Janet Jackson and more: Live music around Atlanta

Ludovico Einaudi

If beautiful classical and instrumental music is your jam, then you won’t want to miss Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi who was classically trained in Milan and later incorporated pop, rock, folk, and world music into his repertoire. Make this a night to enjoy some wine and relaxing but inspiring music.

8 p.m., Friday, April 7. Fox Theater, 660 Peachtree St., Atlanta. Tickets range from $55-$135 and are available at foxtheatre.org.

Atlanta Blues Festival

The 17th annual Atlanta Blues Festival brings musicians such as Tucka, J-Wonn, King George, Pokey Bear, Chick Rogers, and Ronnie Bell to the Cobb Energy Center for an evening celebrating the blues.

7 p.m., Saturday, April 15. Cobb Energy Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta. Tickets range from $59-$250 and are available at cobbenergycenter.com.

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/ www.robbsphotos.com Credit: Robb D. Cohen/ www.robbsphotos.com

Little Big Town

From touching country ballads to a little bit of honky tonk, Little Big Town promises a great show for country and pop fans. Here’s your chance to belt out “Girl Crush,” “Pontoon,” “Little White Church,” and “Boondocks” with thousands of other excited fans.

8 p.m., Saturday, April 15. Fox Theater, 660 Peachtree St., Atlanta. Tickets range from $53-$251 and up, and are available at ticketmaster.com, but they’re going quickly, so act fast or consider potential resales.

Ben Folds

Many know him as the frontman for the rock trio Ben Folds Five in the early ‘90s, but Folds has recorded a number of solo albums since. This time he’ll be backed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for a unique take on his music.

8 pm. Sunday, April 23. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. Tickets range from $50-$120 and up and are selling out fast at ticketmaster.com, so check verified resale options, if available.

Billy Idol

It’s a nice day for a white wedding. Grab your friends and rock all night to hits such as “Mony Mony,” “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell” and “Dancing with Myself.” The Roxy is conveniently located at The Battery, so get dinner and a couple of cocktails before the show.

Wednesday, April 26. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Tickets are $49-$125 and up and are available at livenation.com.

Zepparella: All-female tribute to Zeppelin

Hear Zeppelin hits as you’ve never heard them before. Vocalist Anna Kristina, bassist Holly West, guitarist Gretchen Menn, and drummer Clementine bring you the biggest hits from one of the greatest rock bands in history. You know you can’t wait to hear their rendition of “Whole Lotta Love,” “Kashmir” and of course, “Stairway to Heaven.”

8 p.m., Thursday, April 27. City Winery, 650 North Ave., Atlanta. Tickets range from $22-$32 and are available at citywinery.com.

Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Janet Jackson

So many big hits to sing and dance along to. Janet Jackson defined the ‘90s pop scene for many with her provocative songs, innovative dance moves, and elaborate stage shows — not to mention her huge ‘80s hits and socially conscious tunes.

8 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, and 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive Atlanta. Tickets are $49-$499 and up on ticketmaster.com.

Natalie Merchant

Groove along to such iconic ‘90s hits as “Wonder,” “Jealousy” and “Carnival” with an even richer sound thanks to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. This concert will certainly take you back.

7 p.m., Sunday, April 30. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE., Atlanta. Tickets are selling fast ranging from $145-$495 and up, so check verified resale options at ticketmaster.com.