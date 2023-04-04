BreakingNews
In the suburbs: Things to do with the grandkids this week

Aging in Atlanta
By Rose Kennedy, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Spring break or spring weather — either is a great excuse to take the grandkids for an outing away from the hubbub of the center city.

These activities are happening in smaller communities outside the perimeter of the ATL. They’re fun whether you live nearby or the idea of a small-time community event is entirely novel.

ExploreYour questions, answered: Aging in Atlanta’s spring 2023 event

Be sure to plan a picnic or a walk through the historic downtown on the way.

Egg-stravaganza Play Day at Alexander Park

10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, April 5, free, Alexander Park, 955 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville.

Whether spring break offers you extra time with the grands or you consistently care for younger family members during the week, this is an egg-sellent opportunity to take a break and head over to Gwinnett County for some fresh air.

Enjoy face painting, an egg hunt, and age-appropriate games. If older kids come along, they may enjoy Alexander Park’s other amenities, including a horseshoe pit and an 18-hole disc golf course.

ExploreOutdoor romance: How to host a picnic date

“DC League of Super-Pets” in downtown Blue Ridge City Park

8 p.m., Thursday, April 6, free, 400 West Main St., Blue Ridge.

The weather is prime and the drive to Blue Ridge is picturesque if you’re free for this weeknight outdoor screening of the 2022 charmer “DC League of Super-Pets.” Bring blankets and a chair for Gram or Gramps and pack snacks, or plan to purchase from the available food trucks.

Masters of Songwriting evening hosted by Eric Dodd

7:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, April 8, $75, Madison-Morgan Cultural Center, 434 S. Main St., Madison.

If you’re long overdue for a special night out, an hour’s worth of driving will bring you to this evening of storytelling and song hosted by Nashville country musician Eric Dodd.

The young singer or strummer in the family will appreciate the behind-the-scenes look at how stars create music, and grandparents can rest easy with the feel-good lyrics. The venue is also special, a restored 1895 Romanesque Revival hall in the center of the Madison Historic District.

Explore 4 unique Georgia camping destinations you may not have thought of

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Groovy Zoo

11 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, April 8, free, The Groovy Zoo, 8341 Lakewood Hwy., Mineral Bluff.

If you haven’t had time to get your Easter celebration revved up and your grandkids are the right ages to enjoy both a drive and an egg hunt melee, here you go! The tongue-in-cheek Groovy Zoo features fabricated zoo animals of every stripe. There’s also yard art, so teens and adults will enjoy this zany place, too. The hunt includes 2,500 eggs with prizes.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
