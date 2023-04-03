Outdoor romance: How to host a picnic date

While his business has catered to a number of people on a first date, Mitchell said picnic-goers should at least be friends ahead of the outing.

Aside from the risk of going to such an intimate space with someone you don’t know well, picnics take a lot of effort if you may end up discovering that your online crush has a gluten allergy or can’t be out in the sunlight.

Select the time and location carefully

“Choose the perfect park, meadow, beach, or garden that offers space for privacy, and keep your eyes on the forecast for prediction changes,” according to the Lone Mountain Wagyu blog. “The ideal spot will offer shade or cover if needed. Consider the time of day as well. A sunset picnic surely sets a suitable mood and ambiance.”

While your longtime partner may be thrilled with a picnic invite, consider mobility factors, Mitchell said.

“People can’t fully enjoy this type of outing if they can’t sit on the ground comfortably, for example.”

Prepare for the elements

If you’re prone to feeling cold, bring a coat or windbreaker if it’s going to be chilly, Mitchell said.

“If it’s hot, and you don’t work well being outside for very long, make sure to take a personal fan and lots of ice. Also, pick a spot with shade.”

Cook for each other

If you live in separate households, consider preparing each other’s picnic lunch and trading at the site, Kat Harris, an Austin, Texas-based relationship coach and dating expert, told AARP.

“This can be comical if you know nothing about the other’s tastes yet, or could be specifically tailored to your date’s likes if you discuss preferences beforehand.”

Choose upscale cutlery

While you may not want to lug complete table settings to the side of a mountain, you should use metal cutlery instead of plastic, according to the blog for Cupla, a shared calendar app geared toward couples.

“These are better for the environment and make for a higher quality picnic date,” according to Cupla.

“Some great picnic date ideas that we’ve seen include using paper plates for the food on the blanket but providing ceramic mini-plates to actually eat from. This ensures you aren’t lugging the entire kitchen cabinet around but still keep that sense of quality and luxury.”

Consider letting an expert take the reins

If you’re looking for a date that offers respite from a chaotic life together, remember that a picnic, while fun, “sometimes is a lot of work,” Mitchell said.

“You have to lug a lot of stuff and keep it all fresh and worry about set up and clean up. If you have the budget, you may want to find someone to do all that for you, so you can walk in and bond and feel elevated.”

Take lots of photos

Even if they’re not super glamorous or rain or an inquisitive beagle messed up your romantic vibe, be sure to take selfies to display and bond over later, Mitchell said.

“Whether you hire a professional or not, make sure to take your own selfies, too, so you can look back on your experience together.”