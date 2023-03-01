3 of the best dating sites for those over 60, ranked for 2023

Best for people new to online dating

According to Forbes Health: SeniorMatch

Forbes Health editors ranked 24 dating websites based on the way each suggests matches, how comprehensive its questionnaires are, and how much the sites cost.

They ranked SeniorMatch the top for newbies in 2023 because it specifically caters to older adults, has a base of more than 1 million members, and has been operative longer than most — since 2003. The site also doesn’t accept any members younger than 40.

A six-month SeniorMatch membership is $15.99 per month. Download the app on Google Play for Android and the Apple App Store for iPhone.

Best site for finding local matches

According to Retirement Living: OurTime.com

Retirement Living narrowed its search to 10 senior dating sites and then analyzed how many users each had, how easy the programs were to use, and how much various options cost. Part of the process involved logging on to each site using the free trial account and attempting to make matches.

It selected OurTime.com as the best option for finding local matches because it positioned the local matches ahead of the long-distance ones when presenting results.

Retirement Living also praised OurTime for organizing multiple meetup events in some cities, the ease of creating a profile on the platform, and the subscription options that included month-to-month payments and a six-month subscription discount.

One drawback noted was the need to commit to a paid membership for “any meaningful communication.”

OurTime.com is $20.11 per month for 6 months premium, $16.11 for 6 months standard, $24.26 for 3 months standard, and $35.85 for one month. The download is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Best dating site for over 50 with specific interests

According to Mind Body Green: OkCupid

Sociologist Kesiena Boom headed an evaluation of the best dating sites for those over 50 completed by staffers at Mind Body Green.

They judged based on the site’s ease of navigation, number of active users — not just members ― and how it fared among expert and real-life reviewers.

OkCupid was considered top for those over 50 with specific interests since it allows users to publicize their responses to questions about habits, interests and morals.

Boom also praised the site for being inclusive of LBGTQ users and having what one reviewer called a “user-friendly design,” which Boom said, “makes it a good fit for older daters who didn’t grow up online.”

And what’s extra reassuring for older adults who are budget conscious: “The basic version is free and works just fine for browsing and messaging,” Boom said.

OkCupid’s paid memberships are $17 per month for a six-month subscription and $35 per month paid as you go. Find it for Android on Google Play or the Apple App Store for iOS.

March date idea: Wine auction tasting seminar event

Bubbles and Caviar tasting seminar, 11 a.m., Friday, March 24, $125

Going Global wine tasting seminar, 2 p.m., Friday, March 24, $95

Attention wine lovers or oenophiles, if you prefer that term.

Atlanta’s High Museum of Art will again present winemakers, top chefs, and scores of fine vintages as part of its annual wine auction to benefit the museum and youth scholarships to the High.

This year’s event is March 22-25, with Friday tasting seminars presenting an opportunity for a swanky date.

The first takes the theme “Bubbles and Caviar: An Italian Love Affair” and includes tasting notes for both caviar and sparkling wine, paired and separately. The second focuses on global offerings, with sips and tasting notes from French, Spanish, and South American wines, among others.

Both events are held at the Epicurean Atlanta Hotel during the day, perfect for retirees and folks who prefer not to drive after dark.

Buy tickets at high.org.