Animal adventures: Fun things to do with your grandkids this week

Aging in Atlanta
By Rose Kennedy, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Grandparents can play a key role in helping grandkids develop affection and respect for animals, but it’s a little tricky to find teaching opportunities in chilly weather. Here are five ideas for late winter animal encounters.

Credit: Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

Animal Atlanta pet store

10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday. Free to browse. 6449 Bells Ferry Rd, Woodstock.

This pet store sells hand-raised exotic and domestic pets, including reptiles, fish and small animals like rabbits. Grandparents are welcome to stop by with children who are supervised and gentle with animals.

Pettit Creek Farms car tours

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 18 and 25; 1:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from March to May. $29.99 per carload online, $34.99 per carload at gate; bag of feed $10 online, $15 at gate. 337 Cassville Rd, Cartersville.

Reopened for the season for car tours, the 80-acre Pettit Creek Farms in Cartersville houses 20 types of animals, including a 21-camel herd, reindeer, kangaroos and giraffes.

Park ranger Creature Feature talk at Panola Mountain

Noon-12:30 p.m. Sundays, free admission, parking $5. 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge.

Park rangers at Panola Mountain State Park share a “Creature Feature” talk on a different animal weekly.

The park is 21 miles from the city center and boasts plenty of trails, too. Note that children must be accompanied by an adult. Since the talk showcases live animals, they don’t allow audience members to bring their own pets.

Credit: Contributed by the Georgia Aquarium

Seeing the sea lions at Georgia Aquarium

Various times during the aquarium’s operating hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; daily admission $48, children age 2 and under free. 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.

The aquarium has resumed its live sea lion presentation that demonstrates trainers and pinnipeds working together. The presentation is covered by admission cost and your group reserves the limited, sought-after tickets after arrival on the day of your visit.

Let’s Get Batty! talk at High Falls State Park

11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 25, admission is free, $5 parking. 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson.

The falls are lovely to look at and the talk will appeal to nature lovers and scary movie fans alike. The drive is 45 miles from Atlanta. On the way home, you can plan to stop for a Southern-style lunch and cobbler at Hunter’s Cafe in Jackson.

Rose Kennedy
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: RCT

