Animal adventures: Fun things to do with your grandkids this week

Reopened for the season for car tours, the 80-acre Pettit Creek Farms in Cartersville houses 20 types of animals, including a 21-camel herd, reindeer, kangaroos and giraffes.

Noon-12:30 p.m. Sundays, free admission, parking $5. 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge.

Park rangers at Panola Mountain State Park share a “Creature Feature” talk on a different animal weekly.

The park is 21 miles from the city center and boasts plenty of trails, too. Note that children must be accompanied by an adult. Since the talk showcases live animals, they don’t allow audience members to bring their own pets.

Credit: Contributed by the Georgia Aquarium Credit: Contributed by the Georgia Aquarium

Various times during the aquarium’s operating hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; daily admission $48, children age 2 and under free. 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.

The aquarium has resumed its live sea lion presentation that demonstrates trainers and pinnipeds working together. The presentation is covered by admission cost and your group reserves the limited, sought-after tickets after arrival on the day of your visit.

11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 25, admission is free, $5 parking. 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson.

The falls are lovely to look at and the talk will appeal to nature lovers and scary movie fans alike. The drive is 45 miles from Atlanta. On the way home, you can plan to stop for a Southern-style lunch and cobbler at Hunter’s Cafe in Jackson.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.