4 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the grandkids in Atlanta

Here are four ideas to tweak to fit your own style. Who knows? You might be starting a family tradition — and you won’t be ignoring the holiday or spending it alone.

Crush on some kitties at the Catfé

If it’s difficult to motivate the grands to leave the house — or leave their cell phones off for a bit — try the kitty cat lure. Lawrenceville’s The Catfé is a community space with coffee, cheeseboards, pastries, and, yes, cats.

11 a.m. -7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday; closed Sunday -Tuesday.

426 Bethesda School Rd. Lawrenceville.

Explore How better eating habits can reverse muscle loss as you age

Catch an open mic at Eddie’s Attic

This Decatur all-ages event draws all manner of songwriters and performers for an all-ages show called Eddie’s Attic Songwriters Open Mic on Mondays. It’s fun for grandparents with teens or tweens. And it’s a great conversation starter.

Start this tradition this year and one day, one of the grandkids may be inspired to be up on stage. Or you might just inspire yourself.

Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday this year, so buy tickets early and be sure to pay $7 to reserve a table for you and your dear ones.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m.

515-B North McDonough St., Decatur.

Take a basic archery class together

Cupid’s not the only one who enjoys shooting arrows.

Adults and kids 8 and up can sign up for a one-hour archery session at Panola Mountain State Park in Stockbridge.

They supply the equipment and safety precautions. That leaves you to enjoy the outing, and decide if archery will be your new shared hobby.

Be sure to wear close-toed shoes and make reservations.

1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12

2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge.

$15 admission, $5 to park.

Collaborate to create a succulent garden

If your teen or tween hasn’t fallen for houseplants yet, now’s the time!

Gardening kits allow you to create cunning succulent bowls to grow indoors, such as this mouse-shaped terrarium available via Amazon. It’s extra nice that most succulents available are virtually indestructible, as long as you give them enough light and don’t overwater them.

You can make this a bigger deal by scheduling a jaunt to shop for the plants and supplies at a local nursery such as Southeast Succulents at Krog Street Market or the Fourth Ward’s The Victorian Atlanta. There’s also a location in East Atlanta Village.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.