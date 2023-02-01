Love and fun is in the air: 6 ideas for something special to do

Valentine’s Day is upon us, but that doesn’t mean all the fun out there is only for couples. While there are a few romantic ideas to inspire your calendar, check out ways to have some fun with friends and family alike all month.
Experience some pop culture
Atlanta Jewish Film Festival
Times vary, see program guide for complete details. Wednesday, Feb. 8-Tuesday, Feb. 21. Ticket prices and theater locations vary. ajff.org
Catch a few movies at the largest film festival in Atlanta. Showcasing a variety of international and independent movies, from full-length features to a series of shorts, the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival has a lineup full of diverse content. Explore themes such as identity, history, culture, and life in Israel. There are movies to watch every day of the festival, culminating in closing night Feb. 21 where you can watch jury prizes given out in a variety of categories.
ATL Comic Convention
Noon-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. VIP, gold pass, multipass, and single-day ticket prices vary. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd, Atlanta. atlcomicconvention.com
This comic book convention features exhibitors for interests including comic books, toys, artwork, anime, manga and more. Attend panels with comic industry professionals and celebrities, sign up for a meet and greet, or browse the exhibition hall. This family-friendly event is also free for babies and children 10 and younger.
Plan a romantic date
The Andrews Brothers Dueling Pianos Show
8:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb.16. Tickets are free; $25 deposit required to hold table. 37 Main, 37 E, Main Street, Buford. 678-288-2030. buford.37main.com/dueling-pianos
Grab dinner and a show as you watch two piano players go head-to-head. Request your favorite songs, sing along and have a few laughs. With over 1,500 songs in their catalog, it’s pretty certain they’ll play what you ask for. Arrive early and enjoy a meal as well. The venue has a full food and drink menu, so you can sample everything from sandwiches to tacos and salads to wings as you get ready to listen in on all the piano-playing fun.
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack
8 p.m. Friday, Feb.17-Sunday, Feb. 19. Tickets start at $249. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4900. aso.org/events/detail/bobby-weir-wolf-bros-with-the-atlanta-symphony-orchestra
Delve into some classic rock with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Grateful Dead founding member Bobby Weir. A unique set of songs are played each night, accompanied by The Wolfpack, a string and brass quintet. The mix of talent in this performance creates a unique blend of rock-n-roll and orchestral music for a romantic twist on some memory-making songs.
Enjoy some musical theater
8 p.m.; 2 p.m. select Saturdays and Sundays. Friday, Feb. 17-Saturday, March 4. Tickets range from $50-$125. Marietta Theatre Company, Lyric Studio, 12 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. mariettatheatre.com
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”
Dive into all the secret thoughts about dating, romance, marriage and more as the lyrical comedy’s actors break down things you may already be thinking, but have never wanted to say aloud. Consisting of a series of vignettes, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” takes you through the hilarity that often accompanies relationships.
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21-Thursday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Tickets start at $39. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499. foxtheatre.org/events/detail/tina-turner-musical
Including many of her much-loved songs, this musical will have you singing along as you experience Tina Turner’s life from its humble beginnings all the way to stardom.
