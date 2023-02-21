X
Stage shows: Fun things to do with your grandkids this week

A Great Time with the Grandkids
By Rose Kennedy, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Whether you’re celebrating a special birthday or need an excuse to get dressed up and head out, live theater experiences in Atlanta are a treat for grandparents and the kids who get to share the show.

Here are three possibilities happening this week:

“Duke Ellington’s Cat” at the Center for Puppetry Arts

10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Tuesday-Friday Feb. 21-24 and Feb. 28-March 3; 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 25 and March 4; and 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Sundays Feb. 26 and March 5. VIP seating for adults or children ages 2-12, $27; regular tickets, $22. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring Street NW at 18th, Atlanta.

This puppet show follows a cat companion who has trailed Duke Ellington over his jazz career and must save the day when Sir Duke’s score disappears right before a scheduled performance for the Queen of England.

The show features live puppeteers and jazz music composed by Duke Ellington, and the cost of admission also covers a cool-cat Create-A-Puppet session. To make the show extra-intriguing, catch up ahead of time on the Queen’s fondness for the Duke’s jazz music. The Sunday, Feb. 26 shows are sensory-friendly performances with low sounds, enhanced lighting, and an invitation to leave your seats while enjoying the show.

Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre For The Very Young - All Smiles

10:30 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. $40 per adult; $20 per child for ages 6-17; free for children 5 and under. Alliance Theater, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta.

Hook ‘em young and you’ll probably have theater-loving grandkids in their later years.

Here’s a good start: Alliance Theatre’s Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre For The Very Young package. Their shows are geared toward babies 0-5 years old and the adults attending with them. The shows include ways to nurture creative thinking and are an experience that transcends age, language, and developmental barriers.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, seats $39-$139 plus fees. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta.

The Tony-winning Broadway musical is now a touring show with a new cast and wouldn’t you and a deserving teen or tween love to see and hear this story of Tina Turner’s rise and rise again?

The bio-musical has appeal whether you’re the grandparent who listened to Ike and Tina in the early 70s or a “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” fan from her resurgence in the ‘80s.

It’s appropriate and inspiring for teens and mature tweens, but content warning: Domestic abuse is a key aspect of the Queen of Rock and Roll’s back story.

And all attendees should be prepared for a lavish, no holds barred performance that’s over two hours long with an intermission.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
