Stage shows: Fun things to do with your grandkids this week

10:30 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. $40 per adult; $20 per child for ages 6-17; free for children 5 and under. Alliance Theater, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta.

Hook ‘em young and you’ll probably have theater-loving grandkids in their later years.

Here’s a good start: Alliance Theatre’s Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre For The Very Young package. Their shows are geared toward babies 0-5 years old and the adults attending with them. The shows include ways to nurture creative thinking and are an experience that transcends age, language, and developmental barriers.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, seats $39-$139 plus fees. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta.

The Tony-winning Broadway musical is now a touring show with a new cast and wouldn’t you and a deserving teen or tween love to see and hear this story of Tina Turner’s rise and rise again?

The bio-musical has appeal whether you’re the grandparent who listened to Ike and Tina in the early 70s or a “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” fan from her resurgence in the ‘80s.

It’s appropriate and inspiring for teens and mature tweens, but content warning: Domestic abuse is a key aspect of the Queen of Rock and Roll’s back story.

And all attendees should be prepared for a lavish, no holds barred performance that’s over two hours long with an intermission.