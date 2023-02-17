3 date ideas for outdoorsy couples over 50

Go glamping for the weekend

Since the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts days are over, it may not be as easy to prop up a tent and spend a night on the ground. However, the advancements in camping have come along to offer a better option: glamping. Glamping is camping with more luxurious accommodations than traditional camping. Several state parks rent out yurts including Sweetwater Creek, Cloudland Canyon, and Red Top Mountain. These are made with durable, thick canvas, lattice, and wood timbers that let in natural light. They have amenities such as beds, heaters, and electrical outlets. The yurts often feature an outside deck and a simple grill. Making a romantic weekend of a glamping trip near you could include stargazing, hiking and fishing.

Go foraging for fresh food at a farmers market

It could be a nice afternoon couple’s excursion to pick up ingredients for your next special meal at your local farmers market. Farmers markets typically sell dozens of items from local farmers, artists and vendors with the outdoors as the shopping backdrop. Couples can go foraging for fresh vegetables and fruits or discover a variety of unique, artisan items from candles to cheese to jewelry and fresh breads. Though farmers markets are most popular in the summer, a selection of farmers markets is open year-round in many areas, including Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties.