3 date ideas for outdoorsy couples over 50

Keeping things hot in your relationship does not mean all your dating adventures are resigned to indoor fun.
In fact, for couples over 50, being outside not only adds some oomph to your date but also adds some light to your life and health. One study showed between 20% and 100% of older adults experience a vitamin D deficiency, which is in part due to less time spent outside. A vitamin D deficiency increases the risks of several conditions including osteoporosis and cognitive decline. The moral of the story, get out and get some sun!
Below are some outdoorsy dates that can brighten up your relationship and, as a bonus, benefit your health.
Go glamping for the weekend
Since the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts days are over, it may not be as easy to prop up a tent and spend a night on the ground. However, the advancements in camping have come along to offer a better option: glamping. Glamping is camping with more luxurious accommodations than traditional camping. Several state parks rent out yurts including Sweetwater Creek, Cloudland Canyon, and Red Top Mountain. These are made with durable, thick canvas, lattice, and wood timbers that let in natural light. They have amenities such as beds, heaters, and electrical outlets. The yurts often feature an outside deck and a simple grill. Making a romantic weekend of a glamping trip near you could include stargazing, hiking and fishing.
Go foraging for fresh food at a farmers market
It could be a nice afternoon couple’s excursion to pick up ingredients for your next special meal at your local farmers market. Farmers markets typically sell dozens of items from local farmers, artists and vendors with the outdoors as the shopping backdrop. Couples can go foraging for fresh vegetables and fruits or discover a variety of unique, artisan items from candles to cheese to jewelry and fresh breads. Though farmers markets are most popular in the summer, a selection of farmers markets is open year-round in many areas, including Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties.
Enjoy a festival
Perhaps you and your special someone want the combination of a farmers market and concert for your next date. Checking out the list of music and arts festivals in your area might give you the best of both worlds. Come equipped with your lawn chairs and warm layers to make sure the date can be enjoyed to the fullest. Across various parts of the state, there are outdoor events for wine and jazz, arts, and more throughout the year. A festival can be a means of getting lots of steps in while soaking up culture. If you’re looking for a festival worth the travel and filled with animal fun, check out the Wild Chicken Festival in Fitzgerald, which features live music, food, crafts, and a crowing contest.
