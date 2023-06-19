5 must-see movies for Pride month

June is Pride month, so why not celebrate with a movie marathon?

While LGBTQ+ characters in films were once sassy sidekicks or tragic closet cases, progress in public acceptance has meant a new generation of films where LGBTQ+ characters can be the heroes of their own stories.

To celebrate Pride month, here are 7 must-see movies:

‘Paris is Burning’

Throwing shade, voguing, serving — they were all introduced to the wider culture by this beloved 1990 documentary.

The documentary follows the lives of mostly Black and Latinx performers in Harlems’s thriving ball scene. As rival “houses,” compete for legendary status, house mothers and the queens themselves find encouragement and joy in a world of rampant homophobia, racism, poverty and the AIDS crisis.

Available on Max.

‘Other People’

“Other People” is a refreshing movie starring a gay protagonist. But unlike most movies, this one doesn’t focus on his sexuality and instead takes you through his life as a struggling comedy writer who moves home to live with his terminally ill mother played by Molly Shannon.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Kids Are All Right’

Jules and Nic’s lives are turned upside down when their children become determined to find a connection with their sperm donor. This 2010 dramedy will make you laugh and cry.

“The Kids Are All Right” is available on Amazon Prime.

‘Imagine Me & You’

In this 2005 cult classic, Piper Perabo plays Rachel, a bride who meets the woman of her dreams while walking down the aisle to marry her husband. The tale of literal “love at first site” leaves Pieper wondering: Should she marry the man of their dreams — or chase the woman she’s just met.

Available on Amazon Prime.

‘My Policeman’

Starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, “My Policeman” is based on a 2012 novel, the story of a policeman in 1950s Britain. He crosses paths with another man, Patrick, but marries a young female school teacher. Can the three of them find happiness at a time when homosexuality is illegal?

Available on Amazon Prime.