10 must-watch movies and series coming to streaming this month

Once again, a new month brings new streaming options.

Whether you’re in the mood for romance, animation, mystery or a laugh, here are 10 must-watch movies and new series coming to Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock this month.

Netflix

Netflix is dominating summer content with its hit show “Never Have I Ever” coming back June 8 for its final season, and for its dive into Pride Month with the workplace drama series “Glamorous.”

“Nimona”

Voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz, Nimona is the perfect film for kids who love to get lost in the world of shape shifters. This movie is about “a knight framed for a tragic crime” who must join forces with a shape-shifting teen in order to prove his innocence. While on their journey together, Nimona must answer a difficult question: What if she’s the monster he’s sworn to destroy?

“The Perfect Find”

With the feel of a 90′s love story, “The Perfect Find” stars Gabrielle Union as a woman on the mend from a very high-profile firing trying to make her comeback in the fashion industry. Along the way, she develops feelings for a younger co-worker who happens to be her boss’ son.

“Extraction 2”

Starring Chris Hemsworth, “Extraction 2″ sees Tyler Rake back in action after barely surviving the first film’s mission. Now, he’s taking on what seems like an impossible task to save the family of a ruthless gangster.

MAX

If you searched for HBOMax on your television and couldn’t find it, that’s because the popular streaming service has been rebranded as MAX. While the app has a new name, the movies and series coming to the network are still must see.

“The Idol”

Abel Tesfaye — best known as pop star The Weeknd — makes is acting debut in “The Idol,” a steamy thriller series about a rising pop star and her mysterious guru.

“Magic Mike: Last Dance”

Channing Tatum finds love in the strangest places in the latest installment of the “Magic Mike” franchise. Co-starring Selma Hayek, Tatum takes over a stuffy theater in Europe, transforming its fortunes with an exciting strip show.

Hulu

Hulu’s summer calendar is packed with live specials, movies and new series, including the much-anticipated new season of its foul-mouthed restaurant drama “The Bear,” starring “Shameless” actor Jeremy Allen White.

“Flamin’ Hot”

Who doesn’t love a Hot Cheeto? This movie will take you back to where it all began, with a Frito Lay janitor, Richard Montañez, who fights to bring his idea to life.

“Maybe I DO”

Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, William Macy and Emma Roberts star in this rom-com where three women from different generations confront the meaning of marriage in three unlikely ways.

PRIME

In addition to some big theatrical releases like “M3GAN“ and “Tar,” Amazon brings back “Jack Ryan” for its fourth and final season.

“I’m a Virgo”

Viewers won’t know whether to laugh or cry as comedian Mike Epps and his freakishly large son Cootie explore his hometown of Oakland, California, making friends, finding love and encountering superheroes along the way.

Peacock

This summer, Peacock is brimming with murder mysteries, love stories and adventures from Hallmark.

“Shooting Stars”

This movie takes a look at the life and career of LeBron James, transporting viewers back to James’ high school days and showing how the friendships formed then have shaped his life since.

“Based on a True Story”

If you’re in the mood for a dark comedy, Peacock’s latest original is about a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime.