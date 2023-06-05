Atlanta Pride 5k raises more than $100,000

June is Pride month, and this year more than $100,000 was raised for the Annual Atlanta Pride 5K.

The 2023 annual Atlanta Pride Run 5k doubled the registration from last year with 2,000 people — a first for the events history books— they call it an “unexpected surge in participants,” according to a post made on the Pride Run ATL Instagram page.

“It’s amazing, I never thought we’d have this many people,” DJ Pulce, the president of the Pride Run steering committee, told 11Alive. “You see so much stuff online all the time, and it can kind of get in your heart - so you don’t think anyone really wants to see you. So the fact that this many people showed up means there’s more people that love us than hate us.”

The money raised went to three charities this year: Bridge of Light, AID Atlanta, and Lost-n-Found Youth. According to Pulce, the money will be “put to good use.”

“With rent so high, think about how am I supposed to pay for this medication that can cost $1,000 a month?” We are helping people like that,” Pulce said, reported by Atlanta News First.

“The Atlanta Pride Run is a charity 5K walk and run dedicated to uniting the community to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by HIV. This event is for every one of every ability and a great time to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community. And yes, we are a Peachtree Qualifier race!” says the events website.