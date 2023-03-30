‘Grown-ish’ renewed for 6th and final season

Freeform’s “Grown-ish” — a spinoff of the hit show “Black-ish” — will wrap up with a recently announced sixth season.
“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series, and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” said series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris.
“Grown-ish” followed oldest daughter Zoey from “Black-ish” to the fictional CalU, where she learned to integrate college life and become an adult. Later seasons shifted focus to Zoey’s older brother Junior who took a very long gap year on “Black-ish” before joining his sister on campus.
Season 6 will air in two parts, according to Variety, with the first half premiering this summer and the second half airing in 2024.
“To be able to watch Yara, Marcus, and our entire ‘Grown-ish’ family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor,” said Barris.
The -ish franchise took television by storm, chronicling every aspect world on the Johnson family’s lives. “Black-ish,” ran for eight seasons on ABC. “Grown-ish” premiered in 2018, while the shorter-lived “Mixed-ish,” which went back in time to follow a young Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), aired from 2019-2021.
“From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of,” said Barris.
The franchise might live on after the “Grown-ish” finale. Barris revealed that he is in talks to create another show, “Old-ish,” that would follow the lives of Laurence Fishbourne’s and Jennifer Lewis’ characters from “Black-ish.”
“Ish” fans can watch all seasons of “Black-ish,” “Mixed-ish” and “Grown-ish” on Hulu and Disney+.
About the Author