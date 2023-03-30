‘Grown-ish’ renewed for 6th and final season

The -ish franchise took television by storm, chronicling every aspect world on the Johnson family’s lives. “Black-ish,” ran for eight seasons on ABC. “Grown-ish” premiered in 2018, while the shorter-lived “Mixed-ish,” which went back in time to follow a young Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), aired from 2019-2021.

“From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of,” said Barris.

The franchise might live on after the “Grown-ish” finale. Barris revealed that he is in talks to create another show, “Old-ish,” that would follow the lives of Laurence Fishbourne’s and Jennifer Lewis’ characters from “Black-ish.”

“Ish” fans can watch all seasons of “Black-ish,” “Mixed-ish” and “Grown-ish” on Hulu and Disney+.