History: The Thanks Mom & Dad Fund was launched because of the need for more support services for a growing senior population. It was started by the Atlanta Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging and is now a separate charity providing funds to nonprofit organizations serving older Georgians.
Did You Know: The Thanks Mom & Dad Fund supports traditional programs for seniors, like meal deliveries and transportation. It also supports innovative programs such as the Parkinson’s Choir, which helps with vocal cord control for those with Parkinson’s disease.
Motto: Helping older adults like they helped us.
How You Can Help: Support the Thanks Mom & Dad Fund by making a financial contribution and following them on social media. Participate in November’s Thanks a Million virtual fundraising campaign.
To Learn More: Visit thanksmomanddadfund.org or email director@thanksmomanddadfund.org.