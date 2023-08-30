Friends ‘swapped leashes’ after cancer claims one’s life

Stephen Posta’s dogs were the center of his universe. When Posta died from thyroid cancer on July 29, his family and friends devoted themselves to finding homes where all four of his dogs would continue to be treasured. His two older dogs went to live with Posta’s sister in Florida. The two younger dogs were serendipitously adopted by a friend, who is unsure if she saved the dogs or if they saved her.

Tonya Wnek met Posta about 10 years ago at a hair show. Posta was the owner of Salon Posta in Marietta and Wnek owns a salon in Nashville where she lives. The two were instant friends with lots in common, both straight shooters with a punk rock flair. Wnek knew Posta had cancer years ago but was shocked when she went on Facebook in July and saw a post sharing that he had died. In that same post, there was a photo of his dogs.

“Two of his dogs needed to be rehomed,” said Wnek. “It had only been a couple weeks since my dog Piper died — a few days before Stephen died actually. She was only 7 and, also like Stephen, had cancer. I was devastated. She was this huge part of my life and helped me through so much emotionally. I’d quickly gone from not wanting another dog to realizing I may have to get another dog to cope with my loss. When I saw Randall and Montana, I knew I had to have them. I wanted to do that for Stephen. I knew how much he loved his dogs.”

Posta adopted Randall and Montana in 2015 and 2016, respectively, from Bosley’s Place, a rescue orphanage for puppies in Smyrna.

“We bottle-feed and tube feed the babies, get them vetted, and find them homes,” said Jennifer Siegel, owner of Bosley’s Place. “Randall came in from a local county shelter. He was a singleton Pitbull puppy. When Stephen adopted him, I instantly fell in love with Stephen and he became my new hairdresser.”

Posta was covered in tattoos, head to toe, said Siegel, and he was the sweetest teddy bear of a man. He was the kind of guy who never complained and always had a positive outlook.

“He loved everyone and made you feel happy just to be near him,” said Siegel.

After Posta died, it was Bosley’s Place who helped Posta’s family spread the word about a new home for Randall and Montana. Siegel made the Facebook post and attached an application. When she read Wnek’s application, she was moved to tears.

“She explained that she was Stephen’s friend and she’d recently lost her dog,” said Siegel. “She said she’d be so happy to take care of Randall and Montana in Stephen’s honor, that she had a huge fenced-in backyard in Nashville for them, and that it would mean so much to her.”

Wnek and her partner drove to Bosley’s Place to meet Siegel and the dogs on Aug. 17. The connection between the couple and Randall and Montana was instant.

“We played with them, and they were so sweet, sniffing us calmly and so happy,” said Wnek. “We took them home to Nashville that very day.”

Siegel sent the dogs with luggage — two new beds, tons of food, and toys on behalf of Bosley’s Place.

Wnek said the dogs felt at home immediately. They ran freely around the backyard, and stretched on their backs, exposing their bellies for naps on the couch.

“I had a conversation with Stephen in my mind, telling him how badly I wanted this to be a smooth transition,” said Wnek. “I think about it now, how much he loved dogs and wouldn’t want to be without one. I think my Piper was probably waiting for him when he passed, and I know he’s with her. It didn’t make sense, her passing so young, but it’s easier to accept when I think she went so Stephen would have her. And now that I have Randall and Montana, I realize Stephen and I just swapped leashes.”

Posta also has a new namesake. When Siegel was driving to meet with Wnek for the interview, she received a call about a newborn puppy found under a porch, a yet to be determined breed with fluffy black and white hair. Little Stephen Posta will be available for adoption at Bosley’s Place in just a few weeks.

For more information about Bosley’s Place, visit www.bosleysplace.com