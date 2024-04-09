How we got the story

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the only media to report on the confusion and outcry when the state’s Composite Medical Board in January brought an early end to federal pandemic flexibility surrounding telemedicine visits and prescribing. Following the AJC’s coverage and complaints from doctors and others that patients in rural areas who depend on the virtual doctor visits could be cut off from care, the board has now decided to keep the current rules in place. They will expire nationally on Jan. 1, 2025. The medical board hopes to write its own Georgia-specific rules, perhaps to go into effect at that time.