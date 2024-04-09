BreakingNews
Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
Info Boxes

How we got the story

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the only media to report on the confusion and outcry when the state’s Composite Medical Board in January brought an early end to federal pandemic flexibility surrounding telemedicine visits and prescribing. Following the AJC’s coverage and complaints from doctors and others that patients in rural areas who depend on the virtual doctor visits could be cut off from care, the board has now decided to keep the current rules in place. They will expire nationally on Jan. 1, 2025. The medical board hopes to write its own Georgia-specific rules, perhaps to go into effect at that time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Karl L. Moore/Mooreshots LLC

Site of former Georgia Dome in Atlanta eyed as potential entertainment complex

Credit: Ben Gray

BREAKING
Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
13m ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC

Credit: contributed

Here’s where the tick that causes meat allergy is found in Georgia

Credit: contributed

Here’s where the tick that causes meat allergy is found in Georgia

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia elections ranking improves to No. 11 in MIT study
2h ago
The Latest
April 8: The day Hank Aaron became the home run king
If your child wants to run a race
Final Day at the 2024 Georgia Legislature
Featured

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well
No charges for driver in Gwinnett 4-year-old’s pedestrian death