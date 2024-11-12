Your foodie friends and family will love these holiday gifts

$34.95. Available at blackblum.com.

Handout Handout

Can-jar-bottle opener

Cans, jars and bottles can be tough to open. That’s why the bright yellow Magic Opener belongs in every kitchen, lunchbox and desk drawer. This tool was invented by Pablo Corredor when he saw family members struggling to open water bottles and soft drink cans. We can testify it works flawlessly. Slide a pull tab into the opening in the narrow end, lift up and the can opens easily. There are openings for different-sized plastic caps and even one for flipping the metal caps off glass bottles.

$24.99. Available at magicopener.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Handout Handout

Hands-free ice tray

Danish engineer Kim Jensen, founder of Icebreaker Nordic, designed this elegant container for serving ice cubes without ever touching the ice. Add water up to the fill line, seal with the tight-fitting gasket, and put it in the freezer. In seven hours, push on the container’s sides, then unseal the gasket and grasp the handles on both sides to pop it open and shake out as many of the 18 ice cubes as you want. You can seal it back up and store the rest of the cubes until needed.

$19.99 with free shipping. Available at icebreakernordic.com/products/icebreaker-nordic-pop.

Explore Regional Southern dining stories

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.