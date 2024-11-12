Breaking: Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
Your foodie friends and family will love these holiday gifts

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
35 minutes ago

Here are three gifts that should prove useful for your foodie friends and family.

Insulated food flask

U.K.-based Black + Blum makes stylish products that range from water bottles to meal prep sets and lunch boxes, but we were intrigued by the food flask, with its insulated stainless-steel body that keeps food cold for 8 hours or hot for 6 hours. The small flask holds about 1½ cups. Designer Dan Black added a woven elastic strap that makes it easy to grip as well as a spoon inspired by Japanese ramen soup ladles that tucks into the strap, so the two pieces travel together. It looks handsome on a table or desk, tucks easily into a bag and works beautifully, including serving as a travel cup for drinks.

$34.95. Available at blackblum.com.

Can-jar-bottle opener

Cans, jars and bottles can be tough to open. That’s why the bright yellow Magic Opener belongs in every kitchen, lunchbox and desk drawer. This tool was invented by Pablo Corredor when he saw family members struggling to open water bottles and soft drink cans. We can testify it works flawlessly. Slide a pull tab into the opening in the narrow end, lift up and the can opens easily. There are openings for different-sized plastic caps and even one for flipping the metal caps off glass bottles.

$24.99. Available at magicopener.com.

Hands-free ice tray

Danish engineer Kim Jensen, founder of Icebreaker Nordic, designed this elegant container for serving ice cubes without ever touching the ice. Add water up to the fill line, seal with the tight-fitting gasket, and put it in the freezer. In seven hours, push on the container’s sides, then unseal the gasket and grasp the handles on both sides to pop it open and shake out as many of the 18 ice cubes as you want. You can seal it back up and store the rest of the cubes until needed.

$19.99 with free shipping. Available at icebreakernordic.com/products/icebreaker-nordic-pop.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

