Lady Belle, a French-Southern fusion micro-bakery based in Stone Mountain, won top honors for its Sunday Dinner Gritscuits, a French cheese puff stuffed with macaroni and cheese flavored grits, collard greens and smoked turkey.

Owner Charlette Bell offers her trademarked Gritscuits in four flavors. Besides Sunday Dinner, there is smoked gouda, jalapeno cheddar sausage and jerk chicken. She sells these products as well as Parisian-style macarons and Belle Bite Macarons at metro Atlanta farmers markets, including Alpharetta, Avondale Estates and Sandy Springs.

Explore Here are 3 Flavor of Georgia finalists worth trying

Lady Belle was awarded an exhibit space at the Georgia Food Industry Association annual convention, which is a $1,500 value.

Lady Belle’s Gritscuits was among the 173 products entered into this year’s competition across 12 categories.

The winners of each category were:

Baked Goods: Sunday Dinner Gritscuits by Lady Belle in Stone Mountain

Barbecue Sauces and Seasonings: Georgia Sweet Peach by Oconee Gold BBQ Sauce in Statham

Beverages: Tilted Tea – Farmer’s Daughter by Jubilee Energy Company in Jackson

Cakes: Georgia Turtle Delight by Jessicakes Bakery in Covington

Condiments and Sauces: Bootlikker Thunderbird Wing Sauce by Bootlikker Hot Sauce in Jefferson

Confections: Honeycream Gelato by Honeycream in Rome

Dairy Products: Georgia Gouda by Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville

Honey, Syrups, Jams and Jellies: H.L. Franklin’s Hot Creamed Honey by H. L. Franklin’s Honey in Metter

Meats and Seafood: Pastured Cane Syrup Pork Sausage by White Oak Pastures in Bluffton

Miscellaneous: Chorisoy by Viva la V in Tucker

Pickled Vegetables, Relish and Salsas: Georgia Chow Chow by Jake’s Fresh Market & Cannery in White

Snack Foods: Sugar Fried Pecans by Ocmulgee Orchards in Hawkinsville

People’s Choice Award: Sugar Fried Pecans by Ocmulgee Orchards in Hawkinsville

Products were judged on taste, consumer appeal, innovation, market potential and how well they represent the Peach State. The panel of judges comprised food industry experts, including AJC food and dining senior editor Ligaya Figueras.

Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Each of the Flavor of Georgia entries will be featured in the digital product directory and include a professional photograph and brief overview which can be seen by food industry buyers and media outlets.

The 37 finalists receive a personalized news release, can use the Flavor of Georgia finalist logo on their label and promotional materials, have an opportunity to present their product to a panel of food industry experts at the final judging event and receive a one-year Georgia Grown membership from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.