A baked good company making “Gritscuits” took home the grand prize at the 2025 Flavor of Georgia contest, a food product competition held Thursday in Athens.
The annual contest, begun in 2007, is organized by the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and the Department of Food Science and Technology. It features market-ready products from small businesses around the state with the goal of helping to launch small, startup food companies while gaining recognition in new markets for established brands.
Lady Belle, a French-Southern fusion micro-bakery based in Stone Mountain, won top honors for its Sunday Dinner Gritscuits, a French cheese puff stuffed with macaroni and cheese flavored grits, collard greens and smoked turkey.
Owner Charlette Bell offers her trademarked Gritscuits in four flavors. Besides Sunday Dinner, there is smoked gouda, jalapeno cheddar sausage and jerk chicken. She sells these products as well as Parisian-style macarons and Belle Bite Macarons at metro Atlanta farmers markets, including Alpharetta, Avondale Estates and Sandy Springs.
Lady Belle was awarded an exhibit space at the Georgia Food Industry Association annual convention, which is a $1,500 value.
Lady Belle’s Gritscuits was among the 173 products entered into this year’s competition across 12 categories.
The winners of each category were:
Baked Goods: Sunday Dinner Gritscuits by Lady Belle in Stone Mountain
Barbecue Sauces and Seasonings: Georgia Sweet Peach by Oconee Gold BBQ Sauce in Statham
Beverages: Tilted Tea – Farmer’s Daughter by Jubilee Energy Company in Jackson
Cakes: Georgia Turtle Delight by Jessicakes Bakery in Covington
Condiments and Sauces: Bootlikker Thunderbird Wing Sauce by Bootlikker Hot Sauce in Jefferson
Confections: Honeycream Gelato by Honeycream in Rome
Dairy Products: Georgia Gouda by Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville
Honey, Syrups, Jams and Jellies: H.L. Franklin’s Hot Creamed Honey by H. L. Franklin’s Honey in Metter
Meats and Seafood: Pastured Cane Syrup Pork Sausage by White Oak Pastures in Bluffton
Miscellaneous: Chorisoy by Viva la V in Tucker
Pickled Vegetables, Relish and Salsas: Georgia Chow Chow by Jake’s Fresh Market & Cannery in White
Snack Foods: Sugar Fried Pecans by Ocmulgee Orchards in Hawkinsville
People’s Choice Award: Sugar Fried Pecans by Ocmulgee Orchards in Hawkinsville
Products were judged on taste, consumer appeal, innovation, market potential and how well they represent the Peach State. The panel of judges comprised food industry experts, including AJC food and dining senior editor Ligaya Figueras.
Each of the Flavor of Georgia entries will be featured in the digital product directory and include a professional photograph and brief overview which can be seen by food industry buyers and media outlets.
The 37 finalists receive a personalized news release, can use the Flavor of Georgia finalist logo on their label and promotional materials, have an opportunity to present their product to a panel of food industry experts at the final judging event and receive a one-year Georgia Grown membership from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
