These are the winners of the 2024 Flavor of Georgia contest

Food businesses from the Peach State were recognized for their products during the 2024 Flavor of Georgia competition in Athens on April 4.

The annual contest is organized by the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and the Department of Food Science and Technology. It features market-ready products from small businesses around the state with the goal of helping to launch small, startup food companies while gaining recognition in new markets for established brands.

This year’s grand prize winner was New Creation Soda Works for their Peches Georgia Peach Soda. The drink, which also took top honors in the Beverage category, combines local peaches from Pearson Farm in Fort Valley with carbonated water and cane sugar. The family-owned company based in Bishop, Georgia, began selling soda syrups at farmers markets in 2015. Since then, its product line has expanded to include soda flavors like Krümkake Butter Pecan Cream Soda, Jack’d Strawberry Habanero and Root 42 Old Time Root Beer, as well as mixers like Strawberry Habanero Margarita Mix. They sell their products in more than 700 locations throughout the U.S.