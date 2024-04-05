Food & Dining

These are the winners of the 2024 Flavor of Georgia contest

(L to R) New Creation Soda Works founder and CEO Paul Kooistra, head brewer Alex Harding, College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Dean and director Nick Place. (Photo by Dennis McDaniel)

Credit: Courtesy of Dennis McDaniel

Credit: Courtesy of Dennis McDaniel

(L to R) New Creation Soda Works founder and CEO Paul Kooistra, head brewer Alex Harding, College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Dean and director Nick Place. (Photo by Dennis McDaniel)
By
33 minutes ago

Food businesses from the Peach State were recognized for their products during the 2024 Flavor of Georgia competition in Athens on April 4.

The annual contest is organized by the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and the Department of Food Science and Technology. It features market-ready products from small businesses around the state with the goal of helping to launch small, startup food companies while gaining recognition in new markets for established brands.

This year’s grand prize winner was New Creation Soda Works for their Peches Georgia Peach Soda. The drink, which also took top honors in the Beverage category, combines local peaches from Pearson Farm in Fort Valley with carbonated water and cane sugar. The family-owned company based in Bishop, Georgia, began selling soda syrups at farmers markets in 2015. Since then, its product line has expanded to include soda flavors like Krümkake Butter Pecan Cream Soda, Jack’d Strawberry Habanero and Root 42 Old Time Root Beer, as well as mixers like Strawberry Habanero Margarita Mix. They sell their products in more than 700 locations throughout the U.S.

New Creation Soda Works was among 36 finalists narrowed down from 139 entries.

The winners of each category were:

Baked Goods: Pearson Farm, Peach Cobbler Kit

Barbecue Sauces: Braswell’s Food Company, 1946 Sugar Free BBQ Sauce

Beverages: New Creation Soda Works, Peches Georgia Peach Soda

Condiments, Sauces and Seasonings: ResQue Rubs, Duke’s Steak Rub

Confections: Goodson Pecans, Sweet Orange Pecans

Dairy Products: Jensen Reserve, Bacon French Onion Dip

Honey and Syrups: Noble Honey Company, Garlic Hot Honey

Jams and Jellies: Anna’s Garden, Blue Satsuma Jam

Meats and Seafood: Jensen Reserve, Little Lonzina

Miscellaneous: Goodson Pecans, Toasted Pecan Fudge Butter

Pickled Vegetables, Relish and Salsas: Evergreen and Market, the Banana Pickle

Snack Foods: Corks Popcorn, Buffalo Ranch Popcorn

People’s Choice Award: The Chai Box, Chai Concentrate.

Products are judged based on their Georgia theme, commercial appeal, taste, innovation and market potential The panel of judges was comprised of food brokers, grocery buyers and food experts, including AJC food and dining senior editor Ligaya Figueras.

The 36 finalists received a personalized press release, use of the Flavor of Georgia finalist logo on their label and materials, the opportunity to present their product to food industry experts at the final judging event and a one-year Georgia Grown membership.

