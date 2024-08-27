Here are 3 Flavor of Georgia finalists worth trying

Among the finalists in this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition were a lollipop, crunchy granola and masala tea.
Peach martini lollipop
The peach martini lollipop from Perry-based Good Lolli Gourmet Lollipops has juicy peach flavor, and a bit of dehydrated peach is found in each pop. Inclusions like the peach are a signature for Kevin and Miiah Eubanks, who got into the gourmet candy business in 2019 with a glazed doughnut-flavored lollipop. They now make lollipops in more than 90 flavors, including bourbon, apple martini, strawberry cheesecake (with dehydrated strawberry and a bit of cheesecake) and dill pickle (which has a piece of pickle in the pop).
$4.50 per lollipop. Available at the Local Exchange in Marietta, Maker in Suwanee and goodlolli.com/home. Use code AJC24 for 24% off your order.
Cherry pistachio granola
Ellen Dawe of FarmHouse PoundCakes Bakery and Cafe in Cornelia offers seven flavors of pound cake; a Wednesdays-Fridays lunch menu of pimento cheese, chicken salad and roasted turkey breast sandwiches; and cherry pistachio granola. The granola is an addictive combination of oats, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, flaked coconut and tart dried cherries that will please those who like their granola in big chunks as well as those who want to crumble granola on yogurt. The contents of our bag disappeared in no time.
$10 per 12-ounce bag. Available at the cafe (148 N. Main St. in Cornelia) and farmhousepoundcakes.com.
Masala tea
Hosnara Begum of Jar Masala in Snellville said her masala tea — a blend of black tea mixed with cardamom, clove, cinnamon and other spices — is authentic to the chai she grew up drinking as a South Asian. She puts together the blend by hand, then packages it in charming swing-top jars and adds a tiny wooden spoon that measures a half teaspoon. Six spoonfuls of tea boiled in 1½ cups of milk and water combined make a rich, aromatic drink . Begum also sells other tea blends, spices and spice blends, as well as meal kits of rice, chickpeas and lentils.
$10.99 per 4-ounce jar. Available at the Alpharetta, Avondale Estates, Grant Park, Marietta, Peachtree Road and Suwanee farmers markets, the Local Exchange in Marietta and jarmasala.com.
