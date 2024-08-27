Here are 3 Flavor of Georgia finalists worth trying

$4.50 per lollipop. Available at the Local Exchange in Marietta, Maker in Suwanee and goodlolli.com/home. Use code AJC24 for 24% off your order.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Cherry pistachio granola

Ellen Dawe of FarmHouse PoundCakes Bakery and Cafe in Cornelia offers seven flavors of pound cake; a Wednesdays-Fridays lunch menu of pimento cheese, chicken salad and roasted turkey breast sandwiches; and cherry pistachio granola. The granola is an addictive combination of oats, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, flaked coconut and tart dried cherries that will please those who like their granola in big chunks as well as those who want to crumble granola on yogurt. The contents of our bag disappeared in no time.

$10 per 12-ounce bag. Available at the cafe (148 N. Main St. in Cornelia) and farmhousepoundcakes.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Hosnara Begum Credit: Hosnara Begum

Masala tea

Hosnara Begum of Jar Masala in Snellville said her masala tea — a blend of black tea mixed with cardamom, clove, cinnamon and other spices — is authentic to the chai she grew up drinking as a South Asian. She puts together the blend by hand, then packages it in charming swing-top jars and adds a tiny wooden spoon that measures a half teaspoon. Six spoonfuls of tea boiled in 1½ cups of milk and water combined make a rich, aromatic drink . Begum also sells other tea blends, spices and spice blends, as well as meal kits of rice, chickpeas and lentils.

$10.99 per 4-ounce jar. Available at the Alpharetta, Avondale Estates, Grant Park, Marietta, Peachtree Road and Suwanee farmers markets, the Local Exchange in Marietta and jarmasala.com.

Explore Winners of the 2024 Flavors of Georgia competition

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.