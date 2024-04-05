Waffle sandwich eatery Bruxie opening its first metro Atlanta location this weekend

*****

Pijiu Belly is closing April 7 after 10 years in Midtown.

The restaurant, located at 678 10th St. SW near Georgia Tech’s campus, served a menu of Korean-inspired dishes including bulgogi kimchi tacos, Korean fried chicken and dokboki.

The closure was announced in a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account:

“After 10 years of Pijiu Belly and 40 years in the restaurant business we have decided to hang up our aprons and retire on 4/7. We will always cherish our memories we have made together over food and drinks and fun.”

The restaurant was featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2019.

Prevail Union coffee shop is now open in the Bryn House development at 2490 N. Druid Hills Road in Atlanta. Located in the lobby of the building, Prevail offers a full menu of coffee drinks along with a selection of wines and beers.

A grand opening celebration will be held at 3 p.m. April 15.

This is the second metro Atlanta location of Prevail; the first is located in the Sentral at Star Metals development on Howell Mill Road in west Midtown. Both Bryn House and Star Metals come from local real estate firm the Allen Morris Company. Prevail also has two locations in Alabama.

Asian sandwich stall Mattchews is now open in the Municipal Market at 209 Edgewood Ave. SE. The menu includes items like a bulgogi cheesesteak and the Banh.com Smashburger pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro, lettuce and honey sriracha mayo.

Poncey-Highland Peruvian restaurant Tio Lucho’s has launched a new dessert menu.

Available during lunch and dinner, the sweet offerings are a collaboration between Claudia Martinez, the executive pastry chef at west Midtown eatery Miller Union, and Arnaldo Castillo, co-owner and executive chef at Tio Lucho’s.

The Peruvian-inspired desserts include picarones (sweet potato-squash doughnut holes served with lemon ice cream and warm spiced syrup); passionfruit chocolate ganache (cocoa sponge cake topped with passionfruit chocolate ganache, blood orange, mango compote, and Chantilly cream); suspiro de Atlanta, a trio of Peruvian desserts with caramel pudding and flavored meringue; and cherimoya flavored ice cream with apple jam, sea salt, and olive oil.

Martinez was a 2022 James Beard Award finalist and Castillo was a 2024 semifinalist.

A new location of Atlanta-based hot chicken chain Howlin’ Willy’s Hot Chicken is set to open April 9 at 4250 Roswell Road in Marietta.

The restaurant, which serves hot chicken tenders, sandwiches and wings, comes from Willy’s Mexicana Grill founder Willy Bitter. Guests can choose from five heat levels: Not Hot, Kinda Hot, Sweet Heat, Willy Hot and Howlin’, as well as several sauces.

Other menu items include fries, mac and cheese, baked beans and coleslaw, and desserts like apple pie, cookies and milkshakes.

The East Cobb location will join others in Midtown, Hapeville and North Druid Hills.

Nostalgia Kitchen and Cocktails is set to open in the coming weeks at 5469 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.

