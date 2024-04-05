Food & Dining

Auburn Angel will open this month in historic building on Auburn Avenue

Auburn Angel opens on Auburn Avenue this month serving global cuisine. / Courtesy of Auburn Angel

Credit: Courtesy of Auburn Angel

Credit: Courtesy of Auburn Angel

Auburn Angel opens on Auburn Avenue this month serving global cuisine. / Courtesy of Auburn Angel
By
34 minutes ago

Auburn Angel, a new eatery from Atlanta entrepreneur Asa Fain and chef Robbie Pacheco, is now open for limited reservations in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. The eatery will celebrate its grand opening and begin its regular hours on April 19.

The restaurant is the first concept to operate at 302 Auburn Ave. NE since 2014. Auburn Avenue Rib Shack first opened in the space in 1964 with menu items like apple and peach cobbler, Brunswick stew and rib sandwiches, according to a 1986 Atlanta Journal-Constitution article. The Sweet Auburn neighborhood was the birthplace of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and a haven for Black business owners.

Auburn Avenue Rib Shack’s final owner, Dorothy Clements, the daughter of the restaurant’s founder, began to face financial troubles in 1987 after she had to shut down the restaurant for three months while the Department of Transportation expanded the Downtown Connector, she said in a 1994 interview with former AJC reporter Seth Coleman.

Despite revitalization efforts over the years, Clements closed her restaurant in December 1994 after 30 years. Thelma’s Kitchen & Rib Shack took over the space, but closed in 2014. Fain, an Atlanta native and founder of Apache Cafe in downtown Atlanta, purchased the building in 2018.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Asa Fain (left) and executive chef Robbie Pachenco (right) pose at their new eatery, Auburn Angel. It opens this month on Auburn Avenue.

Credit: Courtesy of Auburn Angel

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Auburn Angel

During the building’s restoration, which had to be approved by the Georgia Historic Preservation Division and the Urban Design Commission, Fain expanded the lot from 2,000 square feet to 3,995 square feet, including adding a covered patio that seats 60.

The new design incorporates the original walls, and while the kitchen was relocated to the back of the building, the historic grill pit remains near the restaurant’s entrance.

“I wanted to preserve as much character and history as I could on that sweet little corner of Auburn Avenue,” designer Patti Krohngold said in a prepared statement. “I created an inviting and modern interior for the Auburn Angel team that still has some of the old character shining through.”

Pacheco will lead the culinary operations with Pamela Moxley (Miller Union, Floataway Cafe) as pastry chef. Pacheco’s menu draws inspiration from food he’s cooked over the years, including at restaurants like Cardamom Hill, Restaurant 356 and at Country Club of the South.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
Auburn Angel opens on Auburn Avenue this month serving global cuisine.

Credit: Courtesy of Auburn Angel

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Auburn Angel

Featured dishes include tempura fried Skull Island prawns and Firefly squid with black radish, piquillo pepper aioli and chili oil; a beetroot tart with goat cheese mousse and beetroot powder; raw scallop with pickled watermelon rind, salmon roe, sesame grapefruit vinaigrette, chive oil, watermelon gelee, marigolds and black salt; porcelet collar with cilantro and watercress puree, salsify, pickled mustard seed and dehydrated carrot; and lamb loin with spinach, heirloom cherry tomatoes, lamb belly croquettes, potato puree and a demi-glace.

Moxley’s desserts include a strawberry Napolean with tarragon ice cream and a chocolate cake for dessert. The restaurant also has a full bar.

Auburn Angel opens on Auburn Avenue this month serving global cuisine.

Credit: Courtesy of Auburn Angel

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Auburn Angel

Pacheco said he wanted to create a menu you might expect to find in small, intimate restaurants in New York City, something “elevated” but unpretentious, Pacheco told the AJC. Most of the history is in the building, he said, with some walls still showcasing years of paint and graffiti.

“We want to be elegant,” he said. “We want people to come in there and to be proud of that area.”

Opening hours are 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sundays.

302 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. auburnangel.com.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry

Credit: TNS

Leonardo DiCaprio urges fans to oppose mining near the Okefenokee
53m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds

Credit: TNS

Patient care in question as Georgia company settles federal lawsuit

Credit: TNS

Patient care in question as Georgia company settles federal lawsuit

Credit: AP

Greene to talk today with House speaker amid latest GOP tumult
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Dennis McDaniel

These are the winners of the 2024 Flavor of Georgia contest
1h ago
WATCH: Preview the ultimate Atlanta guide to vegan and vegetarian dining
1h ago
Check out these affordable substitutes for Sancerre
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’
Meet the Braves fan who’s been to 49 consecutive home openers
Cosmic treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse