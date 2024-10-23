Apple cider, apple juice and hard apple cider can be used interchangeably in most recipes. You may find that apple juice makes the dish more sweet and hard cider adds a slight bite due to the alcohol content.

Cooking with apple cider brings an immediate earthy sweetness to dishes. It’s extremely versatile and can be used in both sweet and savory recipes. Apple cider brings the signature taste of autumn when paired with pork and maple, reduced with honey and chile as a glaze for seasonal vegetables, and combined with aromatic spices in baked doughnut muffins.

Spiced Apple Cider Maple Pork Tenderloin

Warm spices, tart cider and earthy maple syrup bring sweet heat to this pork tenderloin. Searing the meat on the stovetop and finishing it in the oven with rosemary reduces the cider and syrup to a light and highly aromatic glaze.

1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin

1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

1/2 cup apple cider

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Pat the pork tenderloin dry with paper towels. Combine salt, cumin, cinnamon, garlic powder, black pepper and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the meat.

Heat an ovenproof skillet over high heat. Spritz with nonstick cooking spray. Tuck the smaller tail end of the tenderloin under the loin to create a more cylindrical shape. Add the tenderloin, tucked side down, to the skillet and sear until browned, about 2 minutes. Roll and sear on all sides, about 3 minutes.

Combine the cider and maple syrup in a measuring cup. Pour the mixture over the tenderloin. Add the rosemary sprigs. The skillet should be hot enough that the mixture will come to an immediate boil.

Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the tenderloin registers 145 degrees, about 20 minutes. Remove the skillet from the oven and spoon the glaze in the skillet over the tenderloin to coat. Transfer the pork tenderloin to a cutting board to rest before carving, about 3 minutes.

Slice the pork and serve immediately with the remaining glaze from the skillet on the side.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 208 calories (percent of calories from fat, 18), 24 grams protein, 18 grams carbohydrates, 16 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 4 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 74 milligrams cholesterol, 203 milligrams sodium.

Apple Cider Hot Honey Reduction with Brussels Sprouts and Apples

The sweetness of this reduction complements autumnal favorites like Brussels sprouts with apples. This versatile glaze can also be drizzled over roasted root vegetables and braised greens. It’s superb on top of a baked sweet potato. Prepare the glaze first so that it reduces while you trim and cook the vegetables.

You can cook the Brussels sprouts and apples in a preheated 375-degree air fryer, in batches if necessary, for about 15 minutes. Shake the mixture halfway through cooking.

2 cups apple cider

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup honey

1/4 teaspoon red chile flakes, or to taste

1 pound Brussels sprouts

2 small apples such as Gala, cored and cubed

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

Combine the apple cider, vinegar, honey and chile flakes in a medium pot over high heat. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until reduced to ½ cup, about 30 minutes. Keep warm.

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with a nonstick silicone baking mat.

Meanwhile, trim the Brussels sprouts and halve any that are larger than 1-inch wide. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add cubed apples and toss with olive oil to coat. Season with salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Spread in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.

Cook until browned and tender, about 25 minutes.

Transfer Brussels sprouts and apples to a serving bowl. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the glaze over and toss to coat and combine. Serve with remaining glaze on the side.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 349 calories (percent of calories from fat, 18), 4 grams protein, 71 grams carbohydrates, 58 grams total sugars, 7 grams fiber, 7 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 178 milligrams sodium.

Apple Cider Doughnut Muffins

This recipe offers all of the flavor of an old-fashioned apple cider doughnut from a fall festival in a baked muffin. No special baking pan or deep-frying is required. Apple cider and applesauce are combined for two layers of apple flavor. Want to take it over the top? Serve the muffins warm with apple butter.

1 1/2 cups apple cider

2 cups whole wheat pastry flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 cup granulated sugar, divided

2 large eggs

¼ cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a standard muffin pan with nonstick baking spray. Set aside.

Add the apple cider to a small saucepan over medium heat. Simmer and cook until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 20 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, salt, cardamom and nutmeg in a medium bowl. Add 4 tablespoons melted butter, the applesauce and ½ cup sugar. Stir to combine. Add the eggs, apple cider reduction, buttermilk and vanilla. Stir to combine.

Scoop batter into prepared muffin pan, filling wells about half full. Bake until a toothpick or skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine the remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon in a medium bowl.

Once the muffins have baked, remove them from the oven and allow to cool for about 5 minutes in the muffin tin. As you remove each muffin, brush the tops and bottoms with the remaining melted butter. Roll the muffin in the cinnamon sugar. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Makes 12 muffins.

Per muffin: 228 calories (percent of calories from fat, 31), 4 grams protein, 37 grams carbohydrates, 21 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 8 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 49 milligrams cholesterol, 214 milligrams sodium.

