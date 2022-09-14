RECIPE: Forget pumpkin spice - it’s apple cider season, y’all

Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, is right around the corner. Apple cake is a traditional celebratory dessert for this holiday. This recipe uses apple cider (inspired by the aforementioned doughnut) in the batter, infusing every bite with rich autumn flavors.

It’s important to use apple cider, which has more robust apple flavor, than apple juice, which simply tastes sugary. You can use the cinnamon and nutmeg indicated here or substitute your favorite warm notes like cloves, all spice, ginger or cardamom.